Verizon: Weak Buyers Fled, Now's Your Chance
Summary
- Verizon's earnings release didn't seem that bad, as its free cash flow improved to $2.3B in FQ1. However, that's well below the quarterly average it's expected to deliver.
- With consumer confidence weakening further in April and over the next six months, Verizon's churn rates might stay elevated, compounding the company's recovery efforts.
- Despite that, VZ's valuation has improved markedly, likely reflecting these headwinds, as the market is forward-looking.
- VZ's price action has also turned constructive, with buyers returning to defend this week's selloff.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Verizon Communications Inc.'s (NYSE:VZ) recent earnings release didn't surprise us. The report came in relatively weak, but astute sellers had already anticipated that.
Accordingly, in a mid-April update, we highlighted that VZ's momentum could stall, even as it managed a sharp recovery from its March lows.
Hence, by the time it posted earnings this week, we gleaned that buyers have returned to defend the weakness as VZ inches closer to the lows it re-tested in March.
Arch-rival AT&T's (T) horrid earnings release earlier likely led to a bailout of weak holders, including those who bought VZ's lows in March. However, while Verizon didn't post a blockbuster release per se, it was arguably "less bad" than what T generated.
Management highlighted that Verizon delivered an operating cash flow of $8.29B in FQ1, up 22% from the previous year. As such, it led to a marked improvement in free cash flow or FCF of $2.33B, up from $1B in the previous year.
Compared to AT&T's horrid FCF miss, Verizon arguably didn't perform terribly.
Still, underlying metrics are concerning. Verizon reported a loss of 127,000 net postpaid wireless phone customers, well above the 36K loss in the previous year. Hence, the competitive and macro headwinds have likely impacted the company's growth profile, as seen in its churn rates.
Accordingly, while "gross phone customer additions were 5% higher than a year ago," Verizon's churn rates shot up to "the highest first-quarter level in at least six years."
As such, it drew a stark response from one of the analysts at the earnings conference, as he asked how the company can work on improving its customers' confidence that Verizon "is really the best network."
Management attempted to assure investors that it's well aware of the "elevated" churn and that the company is "working on that." However, we assessed that unless investors see significant improvement in its FCF generation, they are not likely to lift its valuation upward significantly from here.
Wall Street's estimates suggest that Verizon is expected to deliver an FCF of $17.18B for FY23. However, that implies that Verizon would need to post an average FCF of about $5B per quarter over the next three quarters to meet the consensus estimates. It sounds pretty aggressive, particularly when consumer spending is expected to remain weak.
The recently updated April consumer confidence data indicates it "fell to the lowest level since July." Consumers are reportedly more pessimistic, beset by a weaker macro outlook. Notably, "expectations for the next six months deteriorated" as well.
As such, we assessed that market operators are likely considering the risks of a further cut in the company's earnings and FCF estimates moving forward, reflecting more significant macro headwinds in its valuation.
The company paid nearly $11B in dividends over the past twelve months. As such, income investors will likely assess the buffer over their prized dividend yield (NTM: 7.1%) before pulling the sell trigger.
According to Seeking Alpha Quant rating, VZ's dividend safety is likely in the neutral zone, with a C+ grade.
We highlighted previously that VZ's valuation is not expensive. It's also given an A- grade by Seeking Alpha Quant. Hence, buyers deciding to add here are likely not buying at aggressive levels.
However, we wanted a more considerable margin of safety to justify Verizon's execution risks of relatively high CapEx intensity. Accordingly, the company's outlook indicates that Verizon anticipates an FY23 CapEx of $18.75B at the midpoint, which suggests an estimated CapEx margin of 13.6%.
While it's expected to fall to about $17B in FY24-25, the near-term risks of the buildout need to be reflected accordingly.
However, VZ's price action has tilted the balance in favor of a more constructive risk/reward upside for buyers.
As seen above, VZ has collapsed over the past week, with buyers returning to defend this week's weakness.
It's also back to the support levels that saw dip buyers coming back in December 2022 and March 2023, underpinning the current levels.
As such, we assessed that it's reasonable for buyers considering buying more VZ to use the recent pullback to add to their positions.
Rating: Buy (Revised from Hold).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have additional commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our thesis? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below and let us know why, and help everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for Technology, Software, and the Internet. See: https://seekingalpha.com/who-to-follow
JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022. See: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4578688-seeking-alpha-contributor-community-2022-by-the-numbers
Unlock the key insights to growth investing with JR Research - led by founder and lead writer JR. Our dedicated team is focused on providing you with the clarity you need to make confident investment decisions.
Transform your investment strategy with our popular Investing Groups service.
Ultimate Growth Investing specializes in a price action-based approach to uncovering the opportunities in growth and technology stocks, backed by actionable fundamental analysis.
We believe price action is a leading indicator.
Price action analysis is a powerful and versatile toolkit for the informed investor because it can be used to analyze any publicly traded security. As such, it offers investors with invaluable insights into understanding market behavior and sentiments.
Plus, stay ahead of the game with our general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries.
Improve your returns and stay ahead of the curve with our short- to medium-term stock analysis.
We not only identify long-term potential but also seize opportunities to profit from short-term market swings, using a combination of long and short set-ups.
Join us and start seeing experiencing the quality of our service today.
Lead writer JR's profile:
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I led company-wide award-winning wealth management teams that were consistently ranked among the best in the company.
I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I was the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major. I graduated as the Distinguished Honor Graduate from the Armor Officers' Advanced Course as I finished first in my cohort of Armor officers. I was also conferred the Best in Knowledge award.
My LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/seekjo
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)