Verizon Communications Inc.'s (NYSE:VZ) recent earnings release didn't surprise us. The report came in relatively weak, but astute sellers had already anticipated that.

Accordingly, in a mid-April update, we highlighted that VZ's momentum could stall, even as it managed a sharp recovery from its March lows.

Hence, by the time it posted earnings this week, we gleaned that buyers have returned to defend the weakness as VZ inches closer to the lows it re-tested in March.

Arch-rival AT&T's (T) horrid earnings release earlier likely led to a bailout of weak holders, including those who bought VZ's lows in March. However, while Verizon didn't post a blockbuster release per se, it was arguably "less bad" than what T generated.

Management highlighted that Verizon delivered an operating cash flow of $8.29B in FQ1, up 22% from the previous year. As such, it led to a marked improvement in free cash flow or FCF of $2.33B, up from $1B in the previous year.

Compared to AT&T's horrid FCF miss, Verizon arguably didn't perform terribly.

Still, underlying metrics are concerning. Verizon reported a loss of 127,000 net postpaid wireless phone customers, well above the 36K loss in the previous year. Hence, the competitive and macro headwinds have likely impacted the company's growth profile, as seen in its churn rates.

Accordingly, while "gross phone customer additions were 5% higher than a year ago," Verizon's churn rates shot up to "the highest first-quarter level in at least six years."

As such, it drew a stark response from one of the analysts at the earnings conference, as he asked how the company can work on improving its customers' confidence that Verizon "is really the best network."

Management attempted to assure investors that it's well aware of the "elevated" churn and that the company is "working on that." However, we assessed that unless investors see significant improvement in its FCF generation, they are not likely to lift its valuation upward significantly from here.

Wall Street's estimates suggest that Verizon is expected to deliver an FCF of $17.18B for FY23. However, that implies that Verizon would need to post an average FCF of about $5B per quarter over the next three quarters to meet the consensus estimates. It sounds pretty aggressive, particularly when consumer spending is expected to remain weak.

The recently updated April consumer confidence data indicates it "fell to the lowest level since July." Consumers are reportedly more pessimistic, beset by a weaker macro outlook. Notably, "expectations for the next six months deteriorated" as well.

As such, we assessed that market operators are likely considering the risks of a further cut in the company's earnings and FCF estimates moving forward, reflecting more significant macro headwinds in its valuation.

The company paid nearly $11B in dividends over the past twelve months. As such, income investors will likely assess the buffer over their prized dividend yield (NTM: 7.1%) before pulling the sell trigger.

According to Seeking Alpha Quant rating, VZ's dividend safety is likely in the neutral zone, with a C+ grade.

VZ quant factor ratings (Seeking Alpha)

We highlighted previously that VZ's valuation is not expensive. It's also given an A- grade by Seeking Alpha Quant. Hence, buyers deciding to add here are likely not buying at aggressive levels.

However, we wanted a more considerable margin of safety to justify Verizon's execution risks of relatively high CapEx intensity. Accordingly, the company's outlook indicates that Verizon anticipates an FY23 CapEx of $18.75B at the midpoint, which suggests an estimated CapEx margin of 13.6%.

While it's expected to fall to about $17B in FY24-25, the near-term risks of the buildout need to be reflected accordingly.

VZ price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

However, VZ's price action has tilted the balance in favor of a more constructive risk/reward upside for buyers.

As seen above, VZ has collapsed over the past week, with buyers returning to defend this week's weakness.

It's also back to the support levels that saw dip buyers coming back in December 2022 and March 2023, underpinning the current levels.

As such, we assessed that it's reasonable for buyers considering buying more VZ to use the recent pullback to add to their positions.

Rating: Buy (Revised from Hold).

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

