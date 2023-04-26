Galeanu Mihai

Usually when a company sees its share price more or less double, you would expect there to be some significant news driving it higher. But this is not always the case, especially when talking about very small companies. One such example of a business that saw some tremendous upside on April 25th involved a firm called CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI). Shares of the business skyrocketed during the day, trading up as much as 117.2% before closing up 98.7%. At first glance, this may make some investors want to hop in, solely because the volatility can work in one's favor. But when you look at the fundamental health of the company, it becomes clear that this is not an ideal prospect for investors to consider at this time.

CXApp - A new entrant on the market

If you're not familiar with CXApp, I can't blame you. After all, the company only just became a publicly traded enterprise when it merged with KINS Technology Group, a special purpose acquisition corporation that essentially enabled its investors to bring a privately held company onto the public market with ease. Prior to this transaction, the publicly traded shell enterprise essentially included some capital, as well as a history of operational losses. Now, it's a legitimate company that has true operations behind it.

At its core, CXApp describes itself as a leading workplace experience platform that helps to provide transformational experiences across people, places, and things. The aim of the company is to help both employers and employees with certain struggles that the company identified. On the employee side, there seems to be a struggle, according to management, between work/life balance, work choices, and the proliferation of tools in the marketplace that, when combined with a lack of good options, leads to a disconnect with colleagues. On the employer side, there are benefits to consolidating systems, empowering employees, and providing better information on day-to-day operations to management.

To meet these needs, CXApp has set itself up as a platform that consolidated the services, features, and functions of a workplace’s tech stack into one mobile app. Specific services that management highlighted include, but are not limited to, employee onboarding, workplace scheduling, meeting scheduling, social media, networking, and more. At present, the company's platform is dedicated to customers in the financial services, healthcare, technology, and entertainment industries. And overwhelmingly, it is focusing on businesses with more than 500 employees. It does all of this largely through its own 150 native features. But it also has over 100 third-party platform integrations That make it useful with other technologies that are on the market.

Today, even management will acknowledge that this is a small market that the company plays in. For 2023, the workplace experiences category is estimated to be worth only $684 million. But the market is growing rather rapidly. By 2025, it should grow to $988 million. In addition to the market being small, it also seems to be rather fragmented. In 2021, for instance, the company generated a revenue of $6.37 million. That's in spite of the fact that it currently has at least one campus in each of at least 250 cities spread across 55 different countries globally. More likely than not, the company will need to continue expanding in a rather rapid fashion in order to pick up the pace for revenue.

It is true that revenue in 2021 was almost triple the $2.26 million reported for 2020. But revenue did, sadly, slow materially in 2022. For that year, it came in at $8.47 million. Revenue is one thing, but another thing entirely that needs to be focused on is the company's bottom line. Last year, CXApp generated a net loss of $25.60 million. Admittedly, that was far better than the $40.26 million loss experienced in 2021. Other profitability metrics for the company have been less than ideal as well. Operating cash flow actually worsened from 2021 to 2022, turning from negative $16.92 million to negative $18.90 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the enterprise went from negative $17.13 million to negative $17.89 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

To management's credit, the firm has provided some estimates of what the future might look like. For 2023, the company forecasted revenue of $15 million. But this was before final results for 2022 were factored in. In that forecast, the company thought that revenue last year would total $10 million. That's quite a difference between forecast and reality. By 2025, if management is correct, revenue should hit as high as $29.4 million. That's not exactly an inspiring figure.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to the forecast, the only bottom line figure that management offers is EBITDA. For this year, they estimate that number to come in negative to the tune of $2.32 million. But again, that same forecast called for a reading of negative $6.55 million last year when the actual result came in negative to the tune of $17.89 million. In the event that management does turn out to be accurate, then next year could see the company turn EBITDA-positive to the tune of $1.62 million before growing to $7.29 million in 2025.

Some investors may find comfort in the fact that the book value of the company comes out to $64.51 million. But this is something of a mirage. The vast majority of the assets on its books are actually in the form of goodwill and other intangible assets. In theory, these would be worth very little in the event of a bankruptcy or something like that. The actual amount of cash is about $13.49 million, while the tangible book value for the company is only $1.43 million. This offers very little in the way of runway and offers very little in the way of resources that the company could benefit from in order to grow more rapidly.

Takeaway

I can understand why investors in CXApp might be excited at the moment. It's great to see a stock more or less double in the course of a single day. But there doesn't seem to be any primary driver behind this. In addition, the company is not growing all that rapidly compared to what you would expect it to given its small size and the space in which it operates. Add on top of this the negligible assets on its books relative to the $175.88 million in market capitalization, and I believe that there's little significant upside for shareholders from this point on.