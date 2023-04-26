Nikada/E+ via Getty Images

2022 was a challenging year for Germany, and the closed-end New Germany Fund's (NYSE:GF) double-digit % drawdown reflects this. At the core of the German malaise are the higher energy costs post-Russian sanctions, which have, in turn, limited industrial output across key energy-intensive sectors. But energy prices are normalizing lower, and German industrial production has rebounded as a result. The latest Ifo business climate index, for instance, hit 93.6 this month, highlighting the markedly improved sentiment in the manufacturing and construction sectors. Alongside new highs for the ZEW current conditions index, the slew of positive industrial data indicates the positives from fading energy pressures are overriding any funding cost headwinds. So even with the ECB signaling more rate hikes on the horizon, a German 'soft landing' scenario may well be on the cards. As the full impact of China's reopening also flows through to GDP growth numbers and corporate earnings in H2, there remains ample upside potential from here. At the current high-teens % NAV discount, the GF fund's quality portfolio is a worthy consideration for exposure to the German recovery.

Data by YCharts

Fund Overview - Some Significant Portfolio Shifts in Q1; Fund Remains Levered to the Cycle

DWS Group's closed-end German fund, the New Germany Fund, held $183m of net assets ($10.80/share in NAV terms) at the time of writing and charged a 1.11% net expense ratio. For an actively managed CEF offering access to middle-market German equities typically out of reach of US investors, the fee structure screens relatively favorably.

DWS

As reflected in the graphic below, the fund's sector allocation remains consistent with prior quarters, led by industrials and telecom services. The biggest change is the relative decline of consumer discretionary, formerly the third-largest allocation, in favor of the materials and tech sectors. The top five sectors accounted for a combined ~81% of the total portfolio.

DWS

Consistent with its prior filings, GF's managers mainly allocate capital via common stocks (95%) based in Germany (95%), with cash and preferred stocks contributing 6% and 3%, respectively. The single-stock portfolio composition has, however, changed significantly over the last quarter, with German flag carrier Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY) now the largest holding at 4.1%. The largest holding last quarter, German defense contractor Rheinmetall (OTCPK:RNMBY), has been removed from the top-ten list, along with leading German universal bank Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY), following their stock rallies in recent months. The allocation to residential and commercial real estate platform Scout24 (OTCPK:SCOTF), as well as luxury clothing brand Hugo Boss (OTCPK:BOSSY) have also increased, while semiconductor equipment manufacturer Aixtron (OTCPK:AIXXF) moves down to fourth. All in all, the top five holdings account for a cumulative ~18% of an 83-stock portfolio, so the fund is fairly well-diversified.

DWS

Fund Performance - On the Uptrend After a Challenging 2022

On a YTD basis, the GF fund's returns have been strong at +11.7%, a marked reversal from 2022, its worst year of performance over the last ten years. Given the GF fund's focus on mid-market companies in cyclical energy-intensive sectors like industrials and materials, the performance swings are largely down to near-term energy headwinds post-Russia sanctions. Zooming out, the fund's NAV has still compounded at a steady high-single-digits % pace since inception, outperforming its benchmark (an 80/20 composite index comprising the German Mid Cap index and the German Small Cap index), as well as passive alternatives such as the iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG).

DWS

Another key strength of the GF fund is its attractive distribution profile, comprising a through-cycle income component and a portion from realized short and long-term gains. Even during a challenging 2022, the fund paid out $0.7685/share in total distributions, though the vast majority was derived from lumpy capital gains vs. investment income. With 2023 shaping up to be a strong year for earnings growth, expect upside to the trailing distribution yield in the coming months.

Morningstar

Leading Indicators Signal an Economic Resurgence Ahead

More encouraging signs have emerged for the German economy in April. For one, the ifo index, which tracks Germany's business climate, outpaced expectations at 93.6 this month on improved six-month-ahead economic expectations for the manufacturing and construction sectors. Of note, the strong Ifo print comes on the heels of strong April flash PMI numbers as well as a surprising rebound in the ZEW current conditions index to levels not seen since early last year.

ifo

The takeaway from the improving spot momentum of the German economy is that energy trends remain the overarching driver of the real economy over interest rate trends. Investors in the industrial-heavy GF portfolio will be further comforted by the sectoral composition of the data - the manufacturing and construction-led ifo outperformance, for instance, suggests that GF could lead the recovery this time around. So even with the Credit Suisse (CS) overhang on European banking and the prospect of more ECB tightening ahead, there remains good reason to be bullish on Germany. With potential upside from the consumption side due to wage growth (hiring activity is elevated) and externally from China's reopening as well, a 'soft landing' scenario is likely on the cards. Expect more upward earnings revisions in the coming quarters, particularly as manufacturing exports normalize higher in H2.

A Discounted Play on the German Recovery

While the German economy had one of its toughest years in recent memory amid last year's energy crisis, things are looking up in 2023. Germany's energy-intensive industrial production has already caught up with its developed market peers, while forward-looking indicators point to more strength ahead. The latest Ifo business climate and current conditions indices, for instance, have risen to new highs, led by an upswing in the all-important manufacturing and construction sectors. Crucially, the tailwind from energy prices normalizing lower appears to be outweighing the ECB rate hike cycle, and thus, growth could continue to surprise on the upside even with further tightening ahead. Additional earnings catalysts for H2 include an industrial rebound from China post-reopening and a wage-driven consumption boost. The current high-teens % NAV discount for the GF fund seems unwarranted, offering investors a compelling entry point.