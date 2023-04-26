Michael Vi

We remain bullish on ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) post-1Q23 earning results, despite some near-term caution about the tightening-spending environment. We continue to expect the next leg of growth for ASML to be driven by the strategic nature of lithography spending. ASML still dominates the lithography space due to its unique EUV tools required for higher-performance chips as well as its DUV mix. The stock price could be more volatile over the next couple of quarters due to sluggish end-market demand pressuring ASML's largest customers. However, we expect ASML to outperform in the mid-to-long term due to increased industry adoption of EUV tools that we expect to accelerate toward 1H24. The stock is up roughly 34% since we first published our buy-rating last June, outperforming the S&P 500, up 9% during the same period. Over the past five years, ASML is up 223%, while the S&P 500 is up roughly 57%.

The following graph outlines ASML stock performance compared to the S&P 500.

ASML presented 1Q23 earnings early last Wednesday, reporting a threefold jump in net profit at 1.96B euros, comfortably ahead of expectations. Still, we're seeing mixed demand signals due to the weaker end-market demand forcing ASML's largest customers to adjust and absorb the demand change. With this in mind, demand still exceeds the company's capacity, and ASML maintains a sticky backlog of more than 38.9B euros. We believe ASML is well-positioned to reap the benefits of the heightened need for higher-performance EUV tools as the DRAM industry correction cycles near their end and demand from DRAM manufacturers rebounds. We see favorable entry points for long-term investors at current levels.

1Q23 & What to Expect

ASML shares fell after 1Q23 earning results due to concerns over a downtrend in the semiconductor industry. We believe these risks will be short-lived for ASML and result from current macroeconomic headwinds pressuring memory and logic end-market demand. The company makes its bank on its EUV tools, accounting for 54% of total net system sales in 1Q23 compared to 49% a quarter earlier. Our bullish sentiment is driven by our belief that ASML's monopoly over the lithography space will enable it to ride demand tailwinds as DRAM manufacturers and logic and foundry markets adopt EUV tools to manufacture higher-performance chips.

Still, we expect the Dutch firm will face short-term pain due to the weaker spending environment. ASML is not the only industry leader feeling the heat; Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) missed sales estimates for the second consecutive quarter, and Samsung pledged to cut memory chip production due to an estimated plunge in operating profits. ASML's bookings dropped 46% Y/Y in 1Q23; the following graph outlines ASML's order slump.

We believe the slump in orders results from ASML's largest customers, including TSMC, Intel (INTC), and Samsung, adjusting to current economic realities; we've seen capex cuts across the board to adapt to weaker consumer spending. Semiconductor companies are cutting capex and production to accelerate inventory correction and work through excess inventory built up from pandemic-led demand levels. It was only a matter of time before the weak end-market demand trickled down to ASML. Hence, we're not too surprised about the near-term headwinds pressuring the company. We believe ASML's strong backlog of over 38.9B euros makes it well-positioned to work through the near-term grunt. ASML beat expectations this quarter due to higher-than-expected income from advanced EUV and DUV tools; this highlights the strategic nature of lithography spending; chipmakers still install and adopt advanced hardware while adjusting to current demand levels.

For 2Q23, ASML expects sales to be between 6.5B to 7B euros and gross margins between 50-51%. We believe ASML is well-positioned to outperform in the mid-to-long run. We're specifically constructive on DRAM industry inventory correction cycles nearing their end toward 2H23 after Samsung joined Micron (MU) and SK Hynix is reducing production. We believe the market is overreacting to ASML's 1Q23 earning results and recommend that long-term investors not shy away from the stock but look for favorable entry points at current levels.

The Red Question: U.S. & Dutch export controls

Tensions between China and the U.S. have been intensifying, and the Dutch have jumped into the rink, too. The Dutch government confirmed it would impose new export controls on advanced chip technology to China. The exports are part of a U.S. effort to choke off the supply of cutting-edge chip technology to China.

There's a lot of market noise around the impact this will have on ASML, with concerns that the export controls will negatively impact revenues from China. ASML hasn't shipped its most advanced machines, EUV tools, to China since 2019. The new export controls impose restrictions on the most advanced DUV tools. ASML's financial outlook for FY2023 has not changed in response. China accounted for 8% of net system sales in 1Q23, down from 9% a quarter earlier. We believe the U.S. and Dutch restrictions will have a minimal impact on ASML as the controls only apply to the most advanced DUV and EUV tools. We expect ASML will continue to experience demand for its less advanced machines. The following outlines ASML's net system sales breakdown.

Valuation

ASML is not cheap, trading well above the peer group average. On a P/E basis, the stock is trading at 31.1x C2023 EPS $20.43 compared to the peer group average of 22.9x. The stock is trading at 8.7x EV/C2023 Sales versus the peer group average of 5.2x.

The following graph outlines ASML's valuation compared to the semi-peer group.

Word on Wall Street

Wall Street shares our bullish sentiment on the stock. Of the ten analysts covering the stock, nine are buy-rated, and the remaining are sell-rated. The stock is currently priced at $634. The median sell-side price target is $775, while the mean is $730, with a potential 15-22% upside.

The following tables outline ASML's sell-side ratings and price targets.

What to do with the stock

We're still buy-rated on ASML. We expect industry adoption of higher-performance EUV tools from DRAM manufacturers to accelerate as the DRAM industry inventory correction nears its end. We also expect increased adoption from foundry and logic markets to enable the fabrication of 3nm chips going forward. Still, in the near term, we believe the weaker spending environment will pressure ASML, but we believe the company's strong backlog makes it well-positioned to weather the storm. We recommend long-term investors explore entry points into the stock at current levels.