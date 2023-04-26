Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

ASML - Gold Mine For Long-Term Investors

Apr. 26, 2023 9:00 AM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML)1 Comment
Tech Stock Pros
Summary

  • We continue to be buy-rated on ASML post-earnings.
  • We expect ASML’s growth to be driven by the strategic nature of lithography spending.
  • While near-term demand will be supported primarily by its legacy DUV tools, we expect increased industry adoption of higher-performance EUV tools to accelerate toward 2H24.
  • We expect DRAM industry inventory correction cycles are nearing their end and believe DRAM orders will rebound toward early-2024.
  • ASML’s stock price could be more volatile in the near term due to the weaker end-market demand dynamics, but we recommend longer-term investors look for a more favorable entry point.

ASML headquarters in Silicon Valley. ASML, a Dutch company, is the largest supplier in the world of photo-lithography systems for the semiconductor industry

Michael Vi

We remain bullish on ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) post-1Q23 earning results, despite some near-term caution about the tightening-spending environment. We continue to expect the next leg of growth for ASML to be driven by the strategic nature of lithography

Tech Stock Pros
Comments (1)

