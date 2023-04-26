Just_Super

Thesis

Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) provides security solutions for the cloud and applications in the areas of finance, healthcare, retail, energy, and education. From a business perspective, I see tremendous growth potential for TENB. As businesses move toward adopting formal VA/VM programs in response to the increased threat environment, I believe there are still many untapped greenfield opportunities available. However, the stock market has not been kind in terms of price action. Following the release of weaker-than-expected billings and reduced revenue guidance for the year, TENB stock is now down by more than 20%. Management claims that rising macro pressure in the North American banking, financial services, technology, and telecommunications industries is to blame for the slowdown. Mid-sized and retail banking customers in particular have been putting more pressure on banks as a result of the timing of recent regional banking issues in the United States, which have caused delays in the approval and financial phases of sales cycles. Since TENB's operations are typically tail end weighted into the quarter (making the March incidents particularly painful), I would say this had an amplified impact on the company. However, I had anticipated that the more obvious road to profit would serve as a buffer against unfavorable headlines figures (which did not happen). TENB's quarterly profit was higher than expected, and the company expects future profits to be even higher. Management also restated their emphasis on FCF for the year. In fact, management has noted that they are experiencing record pipeline growth, healthy win rates, and a reduction in the time it takes to go from the lead stage to the tech win stage.

In sum, I am heartened by reports of robust demand, fruitful deal activity, and steady pipeline expansion. In spite of this, the incremental weakness appears to have prompted some conservatism in the TENB's updated guidance. As investors try to process the magnitude and longevity of macro pressure felt this quarter, I anticipate that TENB will remain under pressure for the foreseeable future. Given the lower close rates, weaker billings, and more conservative outlook, I advise maintaining a neutral stance for the time being.

Results review

The 1Q23 billings for TENB, as calculated, amounted to $176.8 million, which was lower than the anticipated figure of $183.8 million. This was due to reduced pace of deal approvals and contract signings during the last two weeks of the quarter, as well as the decreased demand for Log4j compared to 1Q22. The TTM DBNER decreased to 113% in the current quarter, down from the previous quarter's figure of 117%. This was due to deals being postponed from Q1 to Q2, as well as the weakening of Financial Services, Technology, and Telecom customer sectors. This decline was highlighted by management following the banking incidents that occurred in March. In particular, management estimated a CCB impact of $5 million to $10 million from these customer cohorts in the quarter's final two weeks. This was the entire cause of the Q1 shortfall. In light of the likelihood that recent macro headwinds will persist in FY23, management has reduced the CCB guidance for the year by $40 million, to a midpoint growth of 13.8% year over year. This, I believe, was a major contributing factor in the stock's precipitous decline. This 13.8% guide is nearly a full 500bps guide down. Although the company performed better than expected in terms of revenue in the first quarter of 2023, management has revised its revenue forecast for the full fiscal year downward. This adjustment is based on the expectation that current market trends will persist (which is another blow to consensus revising their estimates down).

It wasn't all bad news in 1Q23, as was mentioned earlier. While increasing its full-year operating income forecast and reiterating its intention to double FCF to $250 million in CY24, TENB reported a significant beat to its 1Q23 operating margins expectation (almost 2x). In addition, even though the company's revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was lower than expected, it should be noted that management reported consistent progress with the Tenable One platform. Platform sales accounted for a mid-teens percentage of new sales, and there was a relatively strong performance in the EMEA and APAC regions.

Profitability

I believe once TENB shareholder base finish digesting the macro headwinds, the focus will be turned to profitable growth. Demand remained steady despite the company's efforts to streamline its operations (in other ways steering the ship towards profitable growth is successful). The quarterly gross margin improvement from the previous quarter to the current quarter was 78.9%, which was higher than expected. TENB's ability to efficiently provision and manage public-cloud infrastructure during the period of initial costs associated with newer exposure management offerings is largely responsible for the sequential growth experienced by the company. The $18.1 million in operating income that TENB reported for the quarter far surpassed consensus estimates of $9.5 million. All things considered, this quarter's results show that TENB is capable of consistently delivering operating margin expansion as the business grows.

Cash flow guidance

Management raised their midpoint estimate for full-year operating income by $4 million and confirmed their guidance for unlevered free cash flow, which suggests $177.5 million in FCF at the midpoint. This was despite experiencing weakness in the sales cycle during the current quarter. It is now clear that TENB can scale with operating leverage, as such the path to higher margins is now clearer.

Conclusion

While the stock market has not been kind to TENB in terms of price action, the company has reported robust demand, fruitful deal activity, and steady pipeline expansion. However, the recent weaker-than-expected billings and reduced revenue guidance have prompted some conservatism in the updated guidance, which may keep the stock under pressure for the foreseeable future. Despite this, TENB has consistently delivered operating margin expansion as the business grows, and management has restated their emphasis on unlevered free cash flow for the year. Overall, given the lower close rates, weaker billings, and more conservative outlook, I maintain a neutral stance for the time being.