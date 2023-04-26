Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

First Republic: The Contagion Is Here - Survival At Stake Now

Apr. 26, 2023
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • Although we have been optimistic about a smaller bank model, the drastic bank run has made restructuring the only option for FRC.
  • Combined with the expensive short-term borrowing and impacted profitability, the bank has a relatively challenging uphill task in the near term, worsened by the rising inflationary pressure.
  • With the increased likelihood of recession, FRC's forward stock performance remains highly speculative, especially given the stock's elevated 29.52% short interest.

The FRC Investment Thesis Is Still Shaky

First Republic Bank's (NYSE:FRC) deposit base had been drastically drained by -$103.7B/ -58.7% during the recent banking crisis (after deducting the $30B of time deposit from the US big banks) to $72.7B by April 21, 2023. With the reduced lower-cost

FRC's Borrowings With Elevated Interest Rates

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

