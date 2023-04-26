Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Pernod Ricard: Pricing Power, Safety And Dividends Make It The Best Shelter During A Recession

Apr. 26, 2023 8:03 AM ETPernod Ricard SA (PRNDY)XLP
Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA profile picture
Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • You don't need to be overthinking the process of finding shelter during the upcoming recession.
  • My screening process has led me to one of the highest quality consumer staple names that operates in a very attractive segment of the industry.
  • The company is also fairly priced and offers a relatively safe dividend which would further soften any potential market downturn.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Roundabout Investor. Learn More »

Magnifying glass over a newspaper highlighting words

fotosipsak

Based on the 10-year & 3-month treasury yield curve, the chances of a recession in the coming months are extremely high. The curve has not been so strongly inverted for more than 50 years which makes the pending economic slowdown one of

Inverted Yield Curve

FRED

Sector performance during a recession

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha Consumer Staples

Seeking Alpha

Recession-proof consumer staples

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Recession-proof stocks

prepared by the author

Philip Morris IQOS

Philip Morris Annual Report

Recession-proof stocks

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

AB InBev new CEO

Seeking Alpha

AB InBev debt and dividend problems

Seeking Alpha

Pernod Ricard Quant Factor Grades

Seeking Alpha

Pernod Ricard Brands

Pernod Ricard Investor Presentation

Pernod Ricard Revenue Growth

Pernod Ricard Investor Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Yield Curve Inversion

FRED

Pernod Ricard India

Pernod Ricard Investor Presentation

Pernod Ricard PRNDY Revenue growth

Seeking Alpha

Pernod Ricard Brand Portfolio

Pernod Ricard Investor Presentation

Pernod Ricard Margins

Seeking Alpha

Pernod Ricard Valuation vs. Margins

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Pernod Ricard Free Cash Flow Yield

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Pernod Ricard Free Cash Flow

Pernod Ricard Earnings Release

Pernod Ricard Free Cash Flow

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Pernod Ricard Beta

Seeking Alpha

Pernod Ricard Risks

Pernod Ricard Annual Report

Pernod Ricard Gross Margin

Pernod Ricard Investor Presentation

Pernod Ricard raw materials

Pernod Ricard Annual Report

Pernod Ricard Premiumization

Pernod Ricard Investor Presentation

Pernod Ricard Growth In China

Pernod Ricard Investor Presentation

Looking for better positioned high quality businesses in the consumer staples space? 

You can gain access to my highest conviction ideas in the sector by subscribing to The Roundabout Investor, where I uncover conservatively priced businesses with superior competitive positioning and high dividend yields.

Performance of all high conviction ideas is measured by The Roundabout Portfolio, which has consistently outperformed the market since its initiation. 

As part of the service I also offer in-depth market analysis, through the lens of factor investing and a watchlist of higher risk-reward investment opportunities. To learn more and gain access to the service, follow the link provided. 

This article was written by

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA profile picture
Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA
4.7K Followers
Investment strategy for those seeking steady and above-market returns

Vladimir Dimitrov is a former strategy consultant with a professional focus on business and intangible assets valuation. His professional background lies in solving complex business problems through the lens of overall business strategy and various valuation and financial modelling techniques.

Vladimir has also been exploring the concept of value investing and in particular finding companies with sustainable competitive advantages that also trade below their intrinsic value. He supplements his bottom-up approach with a more holistic view of the markets through factor investing techniques.

Vladimir made his first investment in farmland right out of high school in 2007 and consequently started investing through mutual funds at the bottom of the market in 2009. In the years that followed he has been focused on developing his own investment philosophy and has been managing a concentrated equity portfolio since 2016. Vladimir is LSE Alumni and a CFA charterholder . 

All of Vladimir's content published on Seeking Alpha is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.