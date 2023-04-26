Justin Sullivan

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock has performed well since our previous upgrade in mid-March, at the depths of the recent banking crisis.

We encouraged investors to capitalize on the misunderstanding of the impact on SoFi, as it doesn't have a significant uninsured deposit base, which led to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank or SVB (OTC:SIVBQ) and Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY).

As such, it presented a solid opportunity for investors willing to tide through near-term volatility to get back on the stock of the digital finance company led by CEO Anthony Noto.

SoFi is scheduled to report its FQ1'23 earnings release on May 1. However, SOFI remains more than 30% below its early February highs as investors assessed the headwinds on the financial sector.

Noto highlighted in a recent March conference that management doesn't expect to revise its guidance for the quarter or the year, despite the recent upheavals.

As such, we believe it lent significant confidence to SOFI investors willing to buy the significant dips in March, ignoring the calamity that has seen First Republic Bank (FRC) stock fall below its March lows after it posted its recent results.

Notably, FRC reported worse deposit outflows than analysts had anticipated. Bloomberg also reported that the bank is considering selling long-dated securities and loans to mitigate its asset-liability mismatch risks.

Noto reminded investors that he expects "deposit growth to be at or above where they were the last couple of quarters," suggesting that SoFi doesn't expect to face imminent liquidity risks.

With that in mind, we assessed that investors' focus has likely returned to whether SoFi could outperform Wall Street's estimates in the upcoming report.

As a reminder, SoFi posted a robust report in Q4, which led to an earnings spike that we urged investors to be cautious. In addition, we highlighted that SOFI stock tended to exhibit higher volatility pre- and post-earnings.

As such, investors must be cautious about chasing post-earnings spikes resulting from a favorable report, as the momentum could dissipate. Notably, that also occurred in last quarter's earnings card, as buyers were deflated in the following month.

Notwithstanding, there's no such significant optimism in the upcoming earnings release, suggesting investors are likely more cautious about whether SoFi could even meet estimates.

Accordingly, the consensus estimates suggest that SoFi could post revenue of $437.4M, up 36% YoY (Vs. midpoint guidance of $435M). In addition, SoFi is also projected to deliver an adjusted EBITDA of $48.6M, well above the company's midpoint guidance of $42.5M.

As such, it's pretty clear that analysts have set the bar higher for management to clear, given its confidence in solid deposit growth. Moreover, SoFi upgraded its FDIC insurance coverage to $2M for checking or savings accounts. Given the recent banking crisis, SoFi's APY of up to 4.2% could attract even more depositors looking for yield in the current interest rate environment.

As such, it could provide more tailwinds for SoFi's personal loans segment, which experienced significant growth in FQ4, up 50% YoY.

However, Apple's (AAPL) entry into financial services must be carefully watched. In its partnership with Goldman Sachs (GS), Apple attempts to upend the digital banks' high-yield advantage with its offer of 4.15%, subject to a maximum balance of $250K. Hence, SoFi's higher insurance coverage should continue to attract the higher-income segment for now.

However, Apple's massive consumer ecosystem and its potential ability to offer more services beyond its savings account must be carefully assessed. We noted that Apple launched its BNPL program in March, followed closely by its high-yield savings account in April.

Digital finance companies like SoFi reply on their higher APY to attract depositors to bank more with them. However, Apple has shown investors that such a "moat" is likely not defensible over the long term.

As such, we assessed that SoFi is likely under pressure to convince investors that it has a viable path to sustainable profitability to justify a significant upward valuation re-rating.

SOFI quant factor ratings (Seeking Alpha)

Morningstar reminded investors that SoFi's unique model for personal finance drives strong growth, but profitability remains elusive.

Seeking Alpha Quant rated SoFi's profitability with an F grade (worst possible). As such, investors looking to invest in SoFi should consider that SoFi's business model has yet to be proven, and any moat assigned to the company will need to be regularly assessed.

SOFI price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

SOFI buyers have returned since it bottomed out in March. However, momentum buyers seem to have shunned SOFI for the time being, as they likely rotated out of financial stocks in search of the AI hype train recently.

As such, we determined that the risk/reward profile for adding a speculative position in SOFI remains favorable.

Rating: Speculative Buy (Reiterated). See additional disclosure below for important notes accompanying the thesis presented.

