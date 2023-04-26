Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

UBS Group Q1 Earnings: Expected Weakness Shows How Resilient Business Is

Apr. 26, 2023 8:30 AM ETUBS Group AG (UBS)CS
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The management team at UBS Group announced financial results covering the first quarter of the company's 2023 fiscal year.
  • The quarter saw a continued decrease in deposits, revenue, and profits, but the overall enterprise is quite resilient.
  • In all, the UBS Group seems to offer investors a nice place to allocate their capital during these difficult times.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

UBS To Acquire Troubled Rival, Credit Suisse

Dan Kitwood

April 25th was a tough day for the market. But it was especially difficult for shareholders of banking giant UBS Group (NYSE:UBS). After the company reported financial results for the first quarter of its 2023 fiscal

UBS Group 1Q23 revenues

UBS Group

UBS Group 1Q23 net profit

UBS Group

UBS Group net interest income

UBS Group

UBS Group operating expenses

UBS Group

UBS Group Q1 2023 financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

UBS Stock Book Value

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

UBS acquisition of Credit Suisse

UBS Group

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
26.76K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.