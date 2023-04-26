Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

JetBlue Q1 Earnings: Riding A Pleasant Tailwind

Tim Dunn profile picture
Tim Dunn
1.69K Followers

Summary

  • JetBlue Airways exceeded analyst expectations in its first quarter 2023 earnings report.
  • JetBlue is seeing success in its current operational and strategic initiatives.
  • JetBlue continues to push for two major strategic initiatives which are being challenged by the Dept. of Justice.

JetBlue Airbus A320 airplane Sint Maarten Airport in the Caribbean

Boarding1Now

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) released its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 before the markets opened on 25 April 2023, beating analysts estimates by 4 cents/share but posting a non-GAAP loss of 34 cents/share while beating revenue

JBLU 1Q 2023 results

JBLU 1Q2023 results (Seeking Alpha)

JetBlue 2Q and Full Year 2023 guidance

JBLU 2Q and Full Year 2023 guidance (Jetblue.com)

JetBlue balance sheet comparison 1Q 2023

JBLU balance sheet comparison 1Q2023 (JetBlue.com)

JetBlue Airways initiatives 1Q 2023

JBLU initiatives 1Q2023 (JetBlue.com)

JBLU order book 1Q 2023

JBLU order book 1Q2023 (JetBlue.com)

DOT on-time for CY2022

DOT on-time for CY2022 (DOT Air Transportation Consumer Report)

JBLU stock chart 25 April 2023

JBLU chart 25Apr2023 (Seeking Alpha)

JBLU ratings summary 25 April 2023

JBLU ratings summary 25Apr2023 (Seeking Alpha)

JBLU stock quant ratings 25 April 2023

JBLU quant 25Apr2023 (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Tim Dunn profile picture
Tim Dunn
1.69K Followers
Focus on multinational transportation companies. Mercosur economies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.