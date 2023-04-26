Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Bank Stress Hobbles The Dollar, While Dissents Make The 50 Bp Hike By Sweden Less Than Hawkish

Apr. 26, 2023 8:30 AM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX), SP500, USDOLLARFXA, FXC, CYB, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, FXY, JYNFF, YCL, YCS, FXF, FXB, GBBEF, UUP, USDU, UDN
Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.55K Followers

Summary

  • The euro's strength is helping to lift the eastern and central European currencies higher to lead the emerging market complex.
  • Underlying inflation remains high at 8% (peaked at the end of last year at 10.2%) and the base effect suggests further slowing in Q2 and Q3.
  • Federal Reserve offered a daily dollar swap facility instead of weekly operations.

Exchange money, Exchange US dollar or American dollars (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/USD' title='ProShares Trust - ProShares Ultra Semiconductors'>USD</a>) for EUR.

Anurak Tepkhamtai

Overview: The re-emergence of bank stress reverberated through the US markets yesterday, downgrading the perceived chances of a Fed hike next week and sending the US 2-year yield sharply lower. The yield settled 13 bp lower, the largest drop in three

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.55K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.