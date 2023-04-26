Sundry Photography

Investment Thesis

I reaffirm my buy rating on Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) and update my revenue and EPS estimates following the company's 1Q23 results, which beat the Wall Street consensus and came in roughly at the midpoint of the range guided by management (revenue did come in below my personal expectations). Yet, despite these solid headline numbers, the share price fell a quite significant 16% premarket, primarily due to a weak outlook for the second quarter, which came in below analyst expectations and guides for flat sequential growth. As a result of this premarket share price drop, shares are down another 15% since my previous article on the company back in February when I rated the shares a buy.

Enphase specializes in both microinverters and energy storage solutions. The company is the leading supplier of solar microinverters worldwide. It has been growing revenues at a stellar pace over the last several years. Its high-quality microinverter products are in high demand following the explosive growth in residential solar installations. The company is rapidly expanding its capacity and is opening new production lines across Europe and the US (where it also benefits from IRA incentives). This growth is also driven by its expanding product offering, which now includes high-quality batteries and EV chargers. The company offers a complete home energy solution package that can all be controlled through a single app and provides significant savings to its customers.

The Enphase value proposition remains strong and is being boosted by new partnerships and acquisitions, also in the European region. For example, the Greencom Networks acquisition will help connect third-party EV chargers and heat pumps with Enphase solar storage systems. The result is reduced electricity bills for customers and the ability to control your complete electricity system through a single app. Just how strong the Enphase proposition is, is very well illustrated by this comment from management in the most recent earnings call:

The fundamentals are intact for our industry. 30% ITC for the next decade, the rising utility rates, the focus on climate change, and the desire for resilience will push the need for solar plus storage more than ever before. With our differentiated products, high quality and exceptional customer experience, we are in a strong position to capitalize on this trend.

Enphase is in an excellent position for substantial growth in the upcoming years, alongside its success in expanding margins due to increased production capacity and cost savings. With a remarkable 470 basis points margin expansion in the past year, the company has no plans of slowing down. Despite the company's guidance for slower growth in the next quarter, the future prospects for this solar leader look promising, and my bullish outlook remains intact. However, considering the impact of NEM 3.0 in California later this year and the persistent threat of a recession, the question remains whether the investment proposition remains as strong today.

In this article, I will take you through the latest developments and financial results and update my estimates and view on the company accordingly.

Quarterly update - Enphase delivered another strong quarter

Enphase managed to report another solid quarter of growth. Revenue was up by 64.5% YoY (and relatively flat sequentially), which is already quite impressive considering the current economic challenges. Revenue was $726 million, $5.51 million above analyst estimates. EPS was $1.37, up 73% YoY, and beat the consensus by $0.15. This faster increase in EPS was driven by solid margin improvement as Enphase continues to see impressive margin expansion, despite inflationary pressures. The company reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 45.7%, up from 43.8% in 4Q22 and 41% a year ago. This shows a significant 470 basis point gross margin expansion YoY. Also, this was above the guided range of 41-44%. Moreover, despite the European activities being much younger and faster growing, this region is already seeing a very healthy 45% gross margin which shows just how well Enphase can drive solid profits and this quarter was no different.

These excellent top-line growth rates and improving margins also drove a solid free cash flow of $224 million. As a result, Enphase improved its total cash on the balance sheet from $1.61 billion at the end of Q4 to $1.78 billion at the end of the latest quarter. Enphase maintains a healthy balance sheet with a solid cash buffer and no long-term debt.

Looking at the separate regions, we can see that just like in previous quarters, Europe primarily drove revenue growth as this grew 25% sequentially (more than tripled YoY), compensating for a 9% drop in revenues from the U.S. (up 25% YoY). Again, this shows that growth in Europe remains incredibly strong as a result of the push away from fossil fuels in the region and Enphase is in the prime position to benefit, seeing an acceleration in growth.

While growth in the US was impacted by seasonality and fell from 15% sequential growth in 4Q22 to flat growth this quarter, Europe actually showed an acceleration in growth from 21% in 4Q22 to 25% in the latest quarter. This indicates that growth in Europe is still very impressive as it grows to be a more significant part of total revenue for Enphase. At the end of 4Q22, International (mainly Europe) accounted for 29% of revenue but this increased to 35% in the latest quarter, with the remaining 65% derived from the US. This is a positive development as growth in Europe and other regions is expected to be strong, making Enphase less dependent on US revenues and regulation. I appreciate to push for diversification and into higher growth regions including Europe and Australia. Also, the company is not planning on slowing down as it will be introducing its latest products in more European countries every quarter and therefore expects healthy continued growth into the second quarter.

Speaking of products, Enphase shipped close to 5 million microinverters and 102.4 MWh of batteries during the first quarter. Crucially, 64% of shipped microinverters were the newest generation IQ8 microinverters designed for higher peak output AC power and come with a stronger pricing profile. This, in part, drove higher margins for Enphase. Also, we should expect this increase in IQ8 shipments to continue over the next few quarters as these newest generation microinverters are supposed to account for 100% of shipments in a few quarters already. Furthermore, during the earnings call Q&A, management stated that it expects the share of IQ8 microinverters to reach 90% by 3Q23, driving additional margin improvements.

In addition, battery shipments were down slightly sequentially. Still, the outlook for these products is very solid as Enphase is increasingly rolling out these products in European countries as well, with the Netherlands, France, Austria, and Switzerland being the latest additions. The company is also accelerating its EV charger product output as it shipped 8600 of them in the first quarter of the year, an increase of 13% from the previous quarter. And Enphase is also innovating this product segment even further as it plans to introduce smart EV chargers in Q2 that allow the homeowner to control this charger through a Wi-Fi connection, adding more visibility and control through the Enphase app. Also, there is still much room for margin improvement here for Enphase as it increases capacity and reduces cost in its Mexico factory.

Enphase also began the production of microinverters in Romania in the first quarter. This has bought its global quarterly production to 6 million microinverters. Also, this allows the company to improve the delivery times of products in Europe and better position itself for the rapid growth in residential solar in the region. Overall, Enphase calls its supply environment "quite stable." Still, the company is far from done growing its production capacity as it targets 10 million microinverters by the end of 2023 to be better able to satisfy the growing demand. It plans to reach this target by adding manufacturing capacity in the United States to benefit from high demand and IRA incentives. This increase in capacity should position Enphase favorably to both benefit from the IRA incentives and satisfy demand for its products as the growth outlook for the industry remains strong, driven by a push away from fossil fuels around the world.

Weak sell-through numbers and the impact of NEM 3.0

Now, while this all sounds positive so far, there were also definitely some negatives in this earnings report. The sell-through of microinverters in 1Q23 was not as strong and this decreased by 21% compared to 4Q22, which is much worse than the typical impact of seasonality of closer to 15%. The effect of this is seen in its storage channel inventory as this was slightly elevated. Enphase is seeing that installers are not expanding their crews but are focused on cash flows in this high-interest-rate environment and are waiting for more clarity in NEM3.0 in California, which is an important market for Enphase. Still, performance in California was slightly better compared to the rest of the US as installers are taking advantage of the NEM2.0 as they have been building a backlog for the next three to four months. As a result, the sell-through in California was only down 9% compared to Q4, while the rest of the US was down 25%.

As a result of this trend among installers in California, the expectation is for a downbeat 2Q23. Still, the general introduction of NEM3.0 is expected to be positive for Enphase. This is primarily the case for its battery systems as the value of credits for excess solar exported to the grid will be reduced by roughly 20% to 40% from what is currently being received under NEM 2.0. Therefore, battery sales are expected to see strong growth and the latest IQ battery product from Enphase is expected to do exceptionally well as this one can generate revenue by exporting into the grid at the appropriate time. This is what management said regarding this:

We think our battery is going to be perfect for NEM 3.0 because the increased power of the battery will give the ability to export more energy during the time when the grid needs it in August and September, and people can get paid handsomely for it. We have all seen blackouts in California during the month of August and September, why? Because the demand on the grid is higher than supply. There -- in August and September, under NEM 3.0, you get paid for actually helping the grid. You get paid handsomely. we are working with those installers and helping them understand and pitch the value of NEM 3.0 to homeowners.

So, Enphase expects the NEM 3.0 introduction to be a positive catalyst for its solar plus battery offering and is working with installers to improve their sales pitch. So, yes, we might see a bit of impact from NEM 3.0 in US growth rates next quarter as installers remain cautious, but this is eventually expected to be a positive catalyst over the next couple of years, driving additional growth through higher battery attach rates and continued high demand for solar. Enphase is very focused on improving its products and benefiting from new regulations that might hit competitors even harder and allow Enphase to take a larger share of the market. Therefore, NEM 3.0 should not be viewed as a negative for Enphase.

Outlook & ENPH Stock Valuation

Enphase delivered excellent financial results for the first quarter of 2023 but despite this earnings beat (which was not as strong as we might have gotten used to) the share price fell by 16% aftermarket, and the reason for this was a weak(er) outlook.

Enphase guides for second-quarter revenue of between $700 million to $750 million which is again flat sequentially, and this shows a significant slowdown in YoY growth rates to just 37% at the midpoint of guidance. Also, this was below the $760 million analysts were expecting. Gross margins are expected to be in the range of 42% to 45%, down slightly from last quarter.

And while this does not look great, the market is massively overreacting to this news. During the earnings call Q&A, management stated that this second quarter will be a low point in growth rates and growth should accelerate again in the following quarters. The reason for this drop in growth is the cautious approach of installers regarding the NEM 3.0 introduction and high-interest rates. This is what management said during the earnings call:

The demand in the US, that demand being down is temporarily. I described the dynamics due to the NEM 2.0 pulling in California, as well as the increased interest rates outside of California. We believe that's a temporary problem. Installers will figure out what to do outside. And California, we're incredibly bullish on NEM 3.0.

Enphase is collaborating with its installers to enhance their sales pitch and educate them about the significance of batteries with the new NEM 3.0 regulation, as demand is anticipated to rise once more starting from 3Q23 when installers will resume their installations and have run through their build up backlog. Meanwhile, revenue from Europe will increase as a share of total revenue and will drive continued growth when the US is lagging.

Following this guidance issued by management and revenue that came in below my previous expectations of $741 million, I updated my FY23 outlook and the years beyond. Following this quarter's financials, I now arrive at the following expectations until FY26.

Own Estimates

Shortly explaining these estimates, I now expect Enphase to report revenue growth of 37% for FY23 as demand for its products will remain strong. However, the company is seeing a slowdown in growth as installers remain cautious due to the high-interest rate environment. Also, I expect the positive impact of NEM 3.0 to only hit by 4Q23 while microinverter sell-through will remain elevated until the end of 3Q23. For the following years, I expect Enphase to see a continued slowdown in growth as the rule of large numbers kicks in. Still, overall growth is expected to remain strong with especially strong growth in EPS as Enphase increases product margins.

As for valuation, Enphase is always a challenging one and it rarely trades "cheap." Based on a current premarket share price of $186 and my FY23 EPS estimate, shares trade at a forward P/E of 31x which is not all that high for a fast-growing and very profitable green energy company. Enphase truly is a best-in-class company, and it does not have many peers that can match its growth and profitability profile. Yet, I will add that there is some uncertainty around future performance as the impact of NEM 3.0 remains to be seen and the effect of an economic slowdown could weigh on future growth.

Still, I believe this company deserves a premium valuation. Therefore, I believe a 36x P/E is justified (lowered quite a bit from a 45 P/E assumed in my previous article to account for a possible more severe slowdown and recession). Now, based on my FY24 EPS and a 36x P/E, I arrive at a target price of $283, which leaves investors with an upside of 50% from a current premarket share price of $186. (Please note, this target price is solely based on its forward P/E and is only for indicative purposes.) For comparison, Wall Street analysts currently maintain an average target price of $282, combined with a buy rating.

Conclusion

Enphase delivered another outstanding quarter with impressive growth. Margins continue to expand rapidly, which shows that Enphase has impressive pricing power in an inflationary environment. Also, demand for its products remains high and the company is laser-focused on increasing and improving its product offering, production capacity, and margin profile.

Enphase looks well positioned for future growth driven by secular tailwinds in residential solar. As a result of Enphase's impressive market share in solar microinverters, a market that is expected to grow at a 19.7% CAGR until 2030, I expect it to see strong continued growth until 2026, with especially strong growth in EPS as margins continue to improve.

I remain ultra-bullish on Enphase and I believe the market is overreacting to the somewhat lower outlook for 2Q23. Management has already indicated this to be a low quarter and expects growth to accelerate from 3Q23 onwards. Therefore, the FY23 outlook remains strong and long-term investors have nothing to worry about. Moreover, the current share price weakness following this earnings release offers a great buying opportunity to increase or initiate a position in the company.

Based on my FY24 EPS estimate and a conservative 36x P/E, I calculate a target price of $283 per share, leaving investors with a 50% upside potential from a current share price of $186. Therefore, I maintain my buy rating on the company as the current share price offers an attractive entry point and risk-reward profile.