Toro Corp: CEO And Chairman Petros Panagiotidis Grabs Large Stake In Recent Capital Raise

Apr. 26, 2023 9:18 AM ETToro Corp. (TORO)CTRM, IMPP, OP
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • After last month's spin-off from Castor Maritime, junior tanker operator Toro Corp. wasted no time pursuing its first capital raise.
  • Surprisingly, the company has not followed the playbook of other recent shipping spin-offs like Imperial Petroleum or OceanPal.
  • Rather than selling a combination of new common shares and warrant sweeteners to outside investors at a steep discount, Toro instead turned to its Chairman and CEO.
  • While 40% dilution at an 80%+ discount to net asset value is no reason to celebrate, the capital raise has resulted in CEO Petros Panagiotidis becoming more aligned with outside equity holders.
  • With the risk of further near-term dilution virtually gone, speculative investors and traders have started chasing the shares ahead of anticipated strong first-quarter results. Given the company's corporate governance issues, long-term investors should continue to avoid the stock.

Note:

I have covered Castor Maritime (CTRM) and Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier coverage of these companies.

After last month's spin-off from Castor Maritime, junior tanker operator Toro Corp. or "Toro" wasted no

NAV

Company SEC-Filings / MarineTraffic.com

Fleet Overview

Company SEC-Filings / MarineTraffic.com

This article was written by

Henrik Alex
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

