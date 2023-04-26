abadonian

The current price for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) makes one question the validity of the efficient market theory because investors are willing to pay irrational prices for this natural gas royalty trust that most likely will be paying much lower monthly distributions for the rest of this year compared to earlier this year. The "trade" that I covered in my February SJT article was successful, but now I consider SJT to be a "sell" at current prices. This is a downgrade from my "hold" recommendation in February.

Total Return Since My February 13 Article

Data by YCharts

Investors Reacted to Distribution Announcements

There has been somewhat wild trading in SJT units since mid-February as investors reacted to the announcements of the latest monthly gas distributions. The February 17 announcement of a monthly distribution of $0.249833 per unit was based on December's oil/gas production. The average natural gas price was $10.32 per Mcf and the daily average natural gas volume was 61.81 Mcf. These figures were close to my estimates, but the March 21 announced numbers were lower than I expected with a monthly distribution of $0.409688 and average natural gas price of $16.24 per Mcf. The average daily volume of 61.74 Mcf was actually a little higher than I expected.

I sold some of my SJT units shortly after the February announcement and then sold the rest almost immediately after the somewhat disappointing March announcement. My total return averaged about 17%, which is acceptable for a short-term trade.

Natural Gas Prices Have Dropped Sharply

The reality of lower natural gas prices hit home in April. The April 18 distribution announcement of $0.103807 per unit reflected a much lower average natural gas price of $6.29 per Mcf and average daily volume dropped to 58.91 Mcf. While the price of SJT units has dropped since this latest announcement, in my opinion, it is still too high. Investors are ignoring why the distributions were so high earlier this year and seem to be expecting continued high monthly distributions.

To repeat what I stated in prior articles, SJT is impacted mostly by natural gas prices in California and the southwest - not directly by Henry Hub prices in Louisiana. There were a number of reasons why the price of natural gas received by SJT was so high earlier this year. First, there was almost no drilling during the Covid-19 period, which reduced production nationwide. Second, the Line 2000 natural gas pipeline ruptured in Arizona on August 15,2021, which resulted in a significant reduction in natural gas in SJT's market area but did not directly impact the volume for SJT itself. This pushed up the price of natural gas in California. Third, there was an extremely cold winter in California that dramatically drove up demand and the price for natural gas. Last, there was a world geo-political/war that impacted natural gas supplies.

All of these reasons are over. Drilling has increased nationwide since the depth of the pandemic. The Line 2000 pipeline finally re-opened in mid-February. The record-breaking cold weather in California ended weeks ago. While there are still issues with delivery to certain markets that impact prices in California, that problem has been going on for years and may never end. While geo-political/war issues still continue, there have been adjustments made to the supply chain of natural gas worldwide. These changes have had a dramatic impact on natural gas prices in California and the southwest as can be seen by the two tables below. The first table below shows the latest regional natural gas prices, and the second table is from my February 13 article.

Latest Natural Gas Prices for Delivery Today

www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/prices.php

Natural Gas Prices from February 13 Article

www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/prices.php

Another way to look at the price changes is that the Inside FERC's EPNG San Juan Basin price for January was $32.97 MMBtu but dropped to $11.49 in February and then continued to decline to $3.06 in March. In April it dropped all the way down to $2.38. The May 19 distribution announced number will be based on the March $3.06 price, which means the distribution will be much lower than $0.103807 and the June 20 distribution announcement will be even lower because it is based on $2.38. The future distributions will most likely also be negatively impacted by higher deductions for higher level capital expenditures based on Hilcorp's latest CAPEX announcements. (See further below.)

Continued Decline in Natural Gas Production

Many followers of SJT focus mostly on the price for natural gas and the resulting monthly distribution amount. They seem either to be ignoring or are unaware of the significant decline in natural gas production associated with the interest. There has been a steady decline over the years as can be seen from the table below. The production and CAPEX numbers reflect total interest amounts - the royalty is 75% of the bottom-line income. (The sharp change in 2017 and 2018 was not really some dramatic change in production. It was because Hilcorp bought the underlying interest from a subsidiary of ConocoPhillips (COP) during 2017 and they use different accounting methods to record volume numbers.)

10-Year SJT Data

Some might assert that the operator, Hilcorp, is partially responsible for this drop because there has been only a modest amount of CAPEX over the last few years. The reality might be that the field is very mature and spending a lot of cash on CAPEX may not increase production enough to justify spending the money and that it is better just to use the cash to pay higher current distributions.

Privately held Hilcorp Energy is the operator for another royalty trust, Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR), in the San Juan Basin, but because MTR is such a small trust any significant CAPEX uses a major portion of the royalty income. It is unclear if Hilcorp does any direct comparisons of potential returns on CAPEX between the two trusts.

Hilcorp stated in the February announcement that they plan to spend a total of $4.4 million on CAPEX this year, which implies that the trust will effectively have a total of $3.3 million deducted this year. They are planning on spending $3.7 million on 25 well completions and workovers. Even $0.2 million is being spent on permitting costs for future drilling projects. It is unclear if these CAPEX projects will actually increase total production or just keep the volume from declining. So far this year only a token amount has been spent on CAPEX, which means there could be about an average monthly CAPEX net per unit of about $0.008. That is not a lot, but with low natural gas prices the impact will seem important when the monthly distribution is only about $0.03.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion -Sell

Since I think natural gas prices will trade in a fairly low range for the next 12 months compared to the current prices and after factoring their expected CAPEX, I expect the 12-month total distributions will be in the $0.30 to $0.40 range going forward. Using $0.35 per unit and the recent SJT price of $9.40, the implied forward yield is 3.7%. That is a rather low yield for a risky commodity investment. A SJT unit price of $5.50 would imply a forward yield of 6.4%, which is more appropriate, but is still not a bargain.

With many of the factors that pushed up natural gas prices in California no longer impacting their market area, the wild trading in SJT is over and low monthly distributions will again be the "normal". In addition, natural gas volumes most likely will continue to decline from the mature San Juan Basin fields. In this update to my prior San Juan Basin Royalty Trust articles, I now rate SJT a "sell", which is a downgrade from my prior "hold" rating.