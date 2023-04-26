Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Tesla: Betting Against The EV Alpha In The Near Term

Apr. 26, 2023 8:45 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)GM, NIO, XPEV, XPNGF, LI, LAAOF
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
6.57K Followers

Summary

  • We continue to be sell-rated on Tesla, Inc. post-earnings as CEO Elon Musk apparently prefers higher volumes over higher margins and signals more price cuts ahead.
  • Consistent with our expectations, Tesla’s price cuts failed to materially boost demand and simultaneously painfully hit margins.
  • The stock is down roughly 11% since we last published, compared to the S&P 500, up nearly 1% during the same period.
  • We recommend investors count their profits and exit the stock at current levels as we see more downside ahead.

Elon Musk Shareholder Lawsuit Trial Continues In San Francisco

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

We remain sell-rated on Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) post the disappointing but expected 1Q23 earning results. We expect the downward trend to continue toward 2H23 as macroeconomic headwinds pressure consumer spending behavior. The stock

image1.png

1Q23 earning results

image4.png

Cox Automotive

image3.png

TechStockPros / Refinitiv

image2.png

TechStockPros / Refinitiv

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
6.57K Followers
At Tech Stock Pros, we level the playing field for retail investors by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors. We are the focal point where tech engineering and investment meet. We started as engineers with years of experience at high-tech companies before earning an MBA. Since then, we’ve been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investors) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after a thorough investigation into the hype and conventional wisdom. We are your eyes into the market; we monitor and specialize in technology stocks from an industry-first approach to provide best-in-class investment research to retail investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.