Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

MPLX: The Stock Is A Buy For Its Strong Financial Statements

Apr. 26, 2023 10:23 AM ETMPLX LP (MPLX)2 Comments
SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.28K Followers

Summary

  • MPLX generated over $5 billion in operating cash flow while maintaining a level of capital spending at $806 million. This resulted in a substantial free cash flow of $4.2 billion.
  • In 2022, MPLX achieved its highest percentage of ROA ratio compared to previous years, with a boost of 239 bps and reaching 11%, up from 8.6% in 2021.
  • Thanks to a 28% increase in profit generation, MPLX's net profit margin rose by 371 bps to 35.4% in 2022 compared to 31.7% at the end of 2021.
  • Unitholders can expect continued deleveraging and modest growth in the coming year, leading to lower financing risks and higher distributions.

Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

Introduction

In 2022, MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) demonstrated a robust financial structure. As a large-cap master limited partnership, MPLX owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets while also providing fuel distribution services. Although the company's performance is reliant on third-party and

Figure 1 - MPLX's margin ratios

Author's Calculations

Figure 2 - MPLX's return ratios

Author's Calculations

Figure 3 - MPLX's leverage ratios

Author's Calculations

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.28K Followers
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.