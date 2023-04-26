zhengzaishuru

Introduction

In 2022, MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) demonstrated a robust financial structure. As a large-cap master limited partnership, MPLX owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets while also providing fuel distribution services. Although the company's performance is reliant on third-party and producer customers, management has implemented strategies to enhance capital expenditure by expanding existing Logistics and Storage assets and increasing Gathering and Processing capacities. These efforts will mitigate financial risks and bolster MPLX's future potential. After analyzing the company's financial statements, I have assigned a buy rating due to its strong profitability and leverage conditions.

MPLX performance and 2023 outlook

In 2022, MPLX demonstrated a robust cash and capital structure. The company achieved an impressive $1.45 billion in adjusted EBITDA, with the Logistics and Storage segment contributing the majority of this figure, generating $979 million in 4Q 2022. Additionally, MPLX generated over $5 billion in operating cash flow while maintaining a moderate level of capital spending at $806 million. This resulted in a substantial free cash flow of $4.2 billion. As a result of this strong financial performance, MPLX increased its distribution by 10% during the year. Looking ahead to 2023, MPLX plans to increase its capital expenditures slightly to $950 million. The company aims to expand its current Logistics and Storage segment assets and increase the capacity of its Gathering and Processing segment to boost operating cash flow during the year. This strategy is expected to result in a healthy amount of free cash flow for the following year. A strong free cash flow position reduces the risk of future defaults for MPLX.

Furthermore, MPLX's financial strength is evident in its improved profitability and leverage metrics. The company has demonstrated its ability to generate profits and effectively utilize its assets, reassuring unitholders of its financial health. Notably, MPLX's revenue has increased from $9.7 billion at the end of 2021 to over $11 billion in 2022. Additionally, the company's strategic plans, such as expanding the Whistler pipeline from 2.0 bcf/d to 2.5 bcf/d in the next few years, are expected to further support revenue growth. Therefore, it would be prudent to examine MPLX's margin ratios to assess its ability to convert revenue into profits.

Despite improvements in EBITDA and cash flow, the company's revenue growth was more and thus led to a slight decline in some margin ratios. MPLX's EBITDA margin decreased slightly to just over 50% by the end of 2022. While this ratio reflects MPLX's profitability before non-operating items, it may differ from the net profit margin, which is a better indicator of overall performance. Thanks to a 28% increase in profit generation, MPLX's net profit margin rose by 371 bps to 35.4% in 2022 compared to 31.7% at the end of 2021. This ratio represents the company's profitability after all expenses have been accounted for. Compared to a negative net profit margin in 2020 due to negative net income, this improvement indicates that MPLX has successfully recovered from the downturn of 2020 and improved its overall profitability conditions (See Figure 1).

Figure 1 - MPLX's margin ratios

Author's Calculations

After witnessing a promising increase in net income generation, it comes as no surprise that MPLX has achieved well-improved return ratios. These ratios are indicative of the company's ability to generate returns for its unitholders. The ROA ratio measures the profit generated by the company for each dollar of its assets. In 2022, MPLX achieved its highest percentage of ROA ratio compared to previous years, with a boost of 239 bps and reaching 11%, up from 8.6% at the end of 2021. Similarly, its ROE ratio was considerably high at over 29%, up from the previous level of 23.6% in 2021, as MPLX's equity level remained almost unchanged at $13.5 billion in the preceding year. The ROE ratio is crucial as it calculates the rate of return on capital invested in the business by unitholders. Overall, MPLX's impressive return ratios demonstrate its capability to generate cash and reduce dependency on debt financing (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 - MPLX's return ratios

Author's Calculations

MPLX's net debt level remained relatively stable, with only a slight decrease from $20.5 billion in 2021 to $20.06 billion in 2022. This is consistent with the company's net debt levels in 2020 and 2019. However, MPLX's excess free cash flow after distribution payments is expected to significantly reduce this amount in 2023. Despite the stable net debt level, MPLX's leverage ratios improved due to strong financial performance. The net debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-operating cash flow both decreased to 3.54x and 4.0x, respectively, at the end of 2022. This is noteworthy as the company had previously targeted a leverage ratio of 4.0x for the year, but could reach 3.54x. Furthermore, MPLX's net debt-to-asset ratio slightly decreased from 0.58x to 0.56x at the end of 2021. This indicates that growth strategies and capital expenditures during the year have set a foundation for further growth and cash generation in the following year. As a result of these positive developments, unitholders can expect continued deleveraging and modest growth in the coming year, leading to lower financing risks and higher distributions. This should also translate into a higher market unit price for MPLX (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 - MPLX's leverage ratios

Author's Calculations

Risks

MPLX's significant increases in income from operations were primarily due to higher pipeline tariff rates. However, the company faces a significant risk associated with its ability to increase fees enough to cover costs related to gathering, processing, storing, and other agreements. Additionally, a significant portion of MPLX's operations is dependent on its producer customers. As natural gas and crude oil productions naturally diminish over time, MPLX's cash generation associated with oil and gas productions will also decline. The amount of oil and natural gas production is affected by various factors such as demand, energy prices, drilling costs, cost of capital, etc., making it difficult for MPLX to accurately predict production volumes of its third parties. Therefore, there is a possibility that the volumes they service may be less than anticipated in the future, which could negatively impact the company's revenue and cash flow.

Conclusion

In this comprehensive analysis, I thoroughly examined MPLX's financial health by analyzing its profitability and leverage conditions. After careful consideration, I found that the company's income from operations in 2022, combined with a substantial amount of capital expenditure, resulted in a satisfactory level of free cash flow. Furthermore, MPLX's plan to increase its capital expenditures by focusing on growth strategies presents opportunities for more distributions and deleveraging. Lower leverage ratios can enhance upside potentials, and the company's boost in revenue and profit generation has led to improvements in return and margin ratios. Despite existing business and operational risks, I am confident that the management is making every effort to make the company's units more attractive to unitholders. Therefore, I recommend a buy rating for MPLX units.