Investment Thesis

The Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Q1 2023 results took investors by surprise. Or better said, the company's outlook for 2023 didn't live up to investors' expectations.

Headed into its earnings results, investors had been willing to pay more than 45x non-GAAP forward earnings for a rapidly growing renewable energy story with strong prospects, particularly given that it is already meaningfully profitable.

However, its guidance and discussion throughout its Q1 earnings call left investors with a set of facts quite different from the underlying European growth engine.

Looming Question: Was Enphase Over-Earning in 2022?

For Enphase, the goal has been to rapidly gain market share in Europe. Indeed, its European Q1 results were very strong, more than ''tripled year-on-year.''

But the main problem that Enphase faces is that its European segment still makes up considerably less than half of its overall business.

Without the U.S. keeping up strong momentum in its adoption of renewable energy sources, the European opportunity alone will not be enough to support the bull case.

What's more, consider Enphase's sequential IQ Battery shipments:

Q4 2022: 122 MWH

Q1 2023: 102 MWH

Q2 2023e: Approx. 90 MWH at the midpoint

This pace of the slowdown in shipping of IQ batteries goes to the heart of the bear case, that Enphase's products are starting to saturate the market.

Ultimately, we can twist and turn the facts around as much as we want, but Enphase CEO Badri Kothandaraman articulated it best on the earnings call by saying:

The demand in the US, that demand being down is temporarily. [...] in the US, it's a matter of time, the rest of the US recovers, the installers start selling batteries again.

Presently, U.S. demand for microinverter-based solar and battery systems is down. How much of this consideration is due to the weather and how much is due to the ''rapid increase in interest rates over last year,'' and how much of it is the overall sector taking a breather is hard to discern at this stage.

Revenue Growth Rates are Expected to Slow Down

What we know right now is that the midpoint guidance for Q3 2023 points to less than 40% y/y growth rates.

What's more, Q2 isn't even the most challenging comparable period for the year. In actuality, H2 2023 goes up against meaningfully more challenging hurdles.

Naturally, this forces the question, what sort of growth rates can investors expect from Enphase as the business exits Q4 2023, and enters 2024?

A realistic estimate puts Enphase on a path to grow at somewhere close to mid-20s% in 2024. Even if it so happens to be that Enphase's growth rates in 2024 end up at 30% CAGR, that's still a cut of more than half from Q1 2023.

ENPH Stock Valuation - A Multiple Problem

It's not so much that Enphase's growth rates are slowing down - although that's undoubtedly a problem - but that investors don't have much visibility into how fast and how far its growth rates will decelerate.

And then, on top of all this, despite meaningfully decelerating its revenue growth rates, Enphase operating expenses including stock-based compensation are expected to increase approximately 29% y/y into Q2 2023.

Hence, altogether, this leaves Enphase priced at approximately 37x forward non-GAAP EPS.

The Bottom Line

The market has been very much unforgiving towards Enphase Energy, Inc. On the one hand, Q1 2023 results were more than satisfactory.

However, the guidance and the overall tone of discussion for the remainder of 2023 didn't leave Enphase Energy, Inc. investors hopeful that the deceleration from Q4 2022 into Q1 2023 was only temporary.

It now appears that the market for solar panel microinverters and battery systems may be soothing down, at least in the U.S., Enphase Energy, Inc.'s biggest market.