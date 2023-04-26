Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Amazon Could Drop Sharply On Q1 Earnings

Apr. 26, 2023 10:25 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)3 Comments
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
4.52K Followers

Summary

  • I am bearish on AMZN heading into Q1 earnings, as I believe that the market may be too optimistic about the e-commerce giant's earnings power.
  • There is much evidence that the macro economy continues to pressure the e-commerce giant's consumer business, while AWS is also struggling vs Q1 2022.
  • Amazon‘s Q1 report will likely once again reveal that Amazon is slowly transitioning away from being a growth company.
  • Going into Q1, I suggest investors consider AMZN 95/85%-moneyness put spreads with a May 5th expiration date.

Exterior view of the Amazon Logistics delivery agency in Velizy-Villacoublay, France

HJBC

I am worried about Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Q1 2023 report, which is expected to be released on Wednesday 26th after market close. There is much evidence that the macro economy continues to pressure the e-commerce giant's consumer business, while inflationary trends pressure

AMZN vs SP500 YTD price performance

Seeking Alpha

Revenue revisions for Q1 2023 Amazon

Seeking Alpha

EPS revisions for Q1 2023 Amazon

Seeking Alpha

Credit + Debit spending estimates for U.S. consumer

BofA Research

Amazon web traffic

Deutsche Bank Research

Website data for Amazon.com

Semrush

AMZN Earnings Estimates

Analyst Consensus EPS; Author's Calculation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice; this is market commentary and a reflection of the author's opinion only

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

