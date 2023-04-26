Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

KRE: The Banking Crisis Has Slowed, But It Cannot Be Stopped

Apr. 26, 2023 10:26 AM ETSPDR® S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)1 Comment
Summary

  • Regional bank stocks have taken another dive over the past week as banks begin to report large deposit outflows and losses in their earnings report.
  • The overall decline in bank liquidity has returned as banks begin to repay "Discount Window" borrowings to the Federal Reserve.
  • Regional banks are at significantly elevated leverage today and are not trading at a significant discount, particularly considering their net asset values are likely tremendously below their book values.
  • The overall degree of debt and debt-related issues in the financial system is more significant today than in 2008.
  • With inflation persistence and a slowing economy, the US government cannot provide necessary stimulus without fundamentally jeopardizing the US dollar.

Bank Collapsing

Henrik5000

Last month's "regional bank crisis" sent jitters across global financial markets. The value of most regional banks collapsed, with the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) falling by roughly 30% in a matter of days. Although media attention surrounding the

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

