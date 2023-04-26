Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Municipal Closed-End Funds: Near-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain?

Summary

  • Municipal closed-end funds primarily invest in investment-grade municipal bonds with longer maturities to maximize tax-exempt income.
  • Municipal CEF discounts typically widen in periods of market stress, but we believe this time may be different as credit remains on strong footing.
  • Over the past year, the municipal bond market has seen increased volatility stemming from rising interest rates across the yield curve.

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Key takeaways

  • Municipal closed-end funds (“CEFs”) primarily invest in investment-grade municipal bonds with longer maturities to maximize tax-exempt income.
  • Duration has had a negative impact on municipal CEF returns for the past 18 months and a flatter
Municipal tax equivalent

Source: S&P, Morningstar as of 3/31/2023. US fixed income is represented by S&P U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (yield to worst), Municipal Bond index is represented by the S&P Municipal Bond Index (yield to worst), Municipal mutual funds are represented by the median 12-month yield of the US CE Muni National Long category, Municipal CEFs are represented by the Morningstar US CE Muni Long category. Tax Equivalent yield is using a 40.3% tax rate. Past performance is not indicative of future results. You cannot invest directly in an unmanaged index.. For more information on BlackRock closed-end funds’ performance please see please see the following link: BlackRock Closed-End Fund Performance. Index and Morningstar category performance are shown for illustrative purposes only and are not meant to represent the past or future performance for any BlackRock fund.

Municipal annual distribution

Source: Morningstar as of 12/31/2022. Categories are represented by the Morningstar category of the same name. Distributions are based the average yearly income return for each category. Past performance is not indicative of future results. You cannot invest directly in an unmanaged index. Morningstar category performance are shown for illustrative purposes only and are not meant to represent the past or future performance for any BlackRock fund.

Daily premium discount

Source: Morningstar as of 3/31/2023. Daily premium/discount observations for municipal CEFs over the last 20 years for the median of the Morningstar US CE Muni Long Category. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Morningstar category performance are shown for illustrative purposes only and are not meant to represent the past or future performance for any BlackRock fund.

Municipal cef return

Source: Morningstar as of 12/31/22. Represents Median market price return of the Morningstar US CE Muni National Long Category. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Morningstar category performance are shown for illustrative purposes only and are not meant to represent the past or future performance for any BlackRock fund.

This article was written by

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Comments

