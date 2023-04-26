Sergei Dubrovskii

Note:

I have covered Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier coverage of the company.

Nine months ago, I urged readers to consider an investment in shares of leading offshore energy specialty services provider Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., or "Helix," to gain exposure to an anticipated multi-year recovery in offshore oil and gas services.

In contrast to many offshore drillers, Helix has done quite well for most of the industry downturn, as cash flows have been boosted by a number of high-margin legacy contracts. As a result, the company has not only managed to stay afloat but also has reduced its debt substantially in recent years:

Company Presentation

Please note that the decrease in cash last year has been caused by the recent acquisition of the Alliance Group of Companies ("Alliance") for $120 million in cash, a Louisiana-based provider of services in support of the upstream and midstream ‎industries in the Gulf of Mexico shelf, including offshore oil field decommissioning and ‎reclamation, project management, engineered solutions, intervention, maintenance, repair, heavy lift, and commercial diving services.

Company Presentation

While 2022 was more of a transition period, with several vessels undergoing regulatory inspections, a slow return for the North Sea market, and a number of units performing short-term work at reduced rates, Helix finished the year much better than originally expected and provided a decent outlook for 2023:

Company Presentation

Particularly, the recently acquired Shallow Water Abandonment segment (the former Alliance business) is expected to continue its recent outperformance, with year-over-year growth potentially approaching 100%:

Company Presentation

After the close of Monday's regular session, Helix reported better-than-expected first quarter results and reaffirmed its full-year outlook. However, market participants apparently took issue with the sequential, seasonal decrease in both the top and bottom lines and slightly negative free cash flow for the quarter.

After the stock sold off 15% in early trading, management's decent performance on the conference call helped curtailing losses, but shares nevertheless finished the session down by more than 8% on a rather weak day for the oil and gas sector.

On the call, CEO Owen Kratz stated that the company's performance to date in 2023 has been exceeding management's initial expectations and EBITDA is actually trending towards the upper end of the guidance range:

As you've heard, 2023 has started well, Helix is currently exceeding our initial 2023 expectations. Our initial guidance for the year was $210 million to $250 million EBITDA. And while it may be too soon to update the guidance due to the normal gives and takes of the remainder of the year, we can say that we're currently trending toward the upper end of the guidance. Q1 is typically a bit messy. It's impacted by how much of the prior year's clients' budgeted work carries into the New Year. How early the New Year's budgeted work begins and how much maintenance work on our assets as scheduled. Of course, offshore work is always impacted due to the seasonality of the weather. This is also why we historically scheduled dry docks and related CapEx expenditures for Q1. The negative impact to our quarterly free cash flow is just a timing issue resulting from the front-end loading of this CapEx. The year-over-year comparison of Q1 results demonstrates that demand is strong and increasing. Even while we incurred a meaningful amount of scheduled maintenance during the quarter and the Q7000 was in transit from West Africa to Asia Pacific region, results were positively impacted by having our two vessels in Brazil back on multiyear contracts, doing well intervention work at better rates. These and other rates were agreed prior to the surge in demand. The contracts do have escalating rates built in and future pricing of options means we expect to see continued improving results over the next few years.

In addition, Helix has commenced buybacks under its recently announced up to $200 million share repurchase program:

During the first quarter, we repurchased 660,000 shares of our stock for approximately $5 million. As we continue executing the program, we will balance the need to manage and fund our operations, capital spend, including the Alliance earn-out, maturing debt and strategic investment opportunities along with the share repurchase program. We plan to generally align this program with our cash flow generation and initially target deploying 25% of our free cash flow, noting the seasonality of our business.

Assuming Helix will generate $140 million in free cash flow this year, buybacks could approach $35 million, or approximately 3.5% of outstanding shares and current trading prices.

Please note that the company will have to repay $30 million in senior convertible debt later this year, followed by a $40+ million earn-out payment related to the above-discussed Alliance acquisition in 2024. However, given anticipated further improvements in free cash flow generation next year, this should not be an issue.

Even with Helix allocating some of its free cash flow to share buybacks, the company is likely to end the year in a net cash position.

On the call, management also hinted to price escalation clauses in a number of long-term contracts that have been signed before the recent rally in charter rates. As rates adjust closer to market prices over time, earnings and cash flows will receive another boost.

Bottom Line

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. reported better-than-expected first quarter results and provided a decent outlook for the year, with EBITDA currently trending towards the upper end of the originally projected range.

In addition, the company expects to allocate 25% of free cash flow to share repurchases this year.

2024 should be an even better year for Helix as new work is awarded at higher charter rates, while a number of existing contracts are expected to benefit from price escalation clauses.

With the offshore oil and gas industry still in the early innings of an anticipated multi-year upcycle, Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. investors should use Tuesday's unwarranted sell-off to initiate or add to existing positions.

Absent a major recession and resulting weakness in oil prices, Helix Energy Solutions' shares should continue to outperform the market going forward.

Given Tuesday's setback, I am upgrading my rating from "Buy" to "Strong Buy."

Despite some recent volatility in oil prices and related stocks, I remain positive on the entire offshore services industry, including leading offshore drillers Transocean (RIG), Seadrill (SDRL), Valaris (VAL), Noble Corp. (NE), Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO), Borr Drilling (BORR) and support providers like Tidewater (TDW) and SEACOR Marine Holdings (SMHI).