Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Helix Energy: Unwarranted Selloff Provides Buying Opportunity (Rating Upgrade)

Apr. 26, 2023 10:00 AM ETHelix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX)
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.62K Followers

Summary

  • Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. reported better-than-expected first quarter results and reaffirmed full-year expectations, with profitability currently trending towards the high end of the range provided by management.
  • In addition, Helix commenced buybacks under its recently announced, up to $200 million share repurchase program with 25% of this year's free cash flow generation being allocated to buybacks.
  • Nevertheless, shares sold off by up to 15% during Tuesday's regular session as market participants apparently focused on the seasonal quarter-over-quarter top- and bottom-line decreases.
  • Next year should see further improvement as new work continues to be awarded at higher rates, while a number of existing contracts are expected to benefit from price escalation clauses.
  • With the offshore oil and gas industry still in the early innings of an anticipated multi-year upcycle, investors should use the unwarranted selloff to initiate or add to existing positions. Given Tuesday's setback, I am upgrading my rating from "Buy" to "Strong Buy".

Oil rig offshore drilling platform and support vessel

Sergei Dubrovskii

Note:

I have covered Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier coverage of the company.

Nine months ago, I urged readers to consider an investment in shares

Debt and Liquidity Profile

Company Presentation

Helix Alliance

Company Presentation

2023 Outlook

Company Presentation

Segment Revenues

Company Presentation

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.62K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am currently also long shares of SDRL, NE, BORR and RIG.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.