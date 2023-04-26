Nudphon Phuengsuwan

Introduction

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN), previously known as Rain Therapeutics, was founded in Delaware in 2017 as a late-stage cancer-focused enterprise. The company concentrates on precision oncology by targeting the drivers of cancer growth. Utilizing a tumor-agnostic strategy, Rain Oncology selects patients based on their tumor genetic makeup. Milademetan, an oral MDM2-p53 complex inhibitor that reactivates p53, serves as their primary product. Additionally, the company is pursuing a preclinical program aimed at promoting synthetic lethality in cancer cells by targeting RAD52 inhibition.

In my previous piece regarding Rain, I explored the potential of milademetan as a treatment for DDLPS, a type of fat cell cancer that is resistant to chemotherapy. Early trials in humans have shown promising results, with a disease control rate of 46% overall and a higher rate of 59% specifically for DDLPS patients. The use of intermittent dosing schedules has minimized hematologic side effects and allowed for consistent treatment. This dosing regimen will be employed in a pivotal trial, where milademetan will be compared to trabectedin in a phase III study to determine its effectiveness in treating DDLPS.

Recent events: Rain initially anticipated top-line results in Q1 2023. However, they pushed it back to Q2. Rain also announced the phase 2 basket trial of milademetan for MDM2-amplified advanced solid tumors has shown a rapid anti-tumor effect in heavily pretreated patients with a median of four prior therapies. The safety profile of the treatment is consistent with the phase 1 trial, and the clinical trial is still enrolling participants. In addition, a phase 1/2 basket trial of milademetan for advanced solid tumors with a loss of the CDKN2A gene is set to begin in mid-2023, which will evaluate the combination of milademetan with Roche's FDA-approved immune-oncology therapy, atezolizumab.

Financials

Since my last update, Rain released Q4 2022 financials. Rain reported a net loss of $22.7 million for the fourth quarter and $75.7 million for the full year of 2022, which is an increase from the net loss reported for the same periods in 2021. R&D expenses also increased, primarily due to clinical trial costs for milademetan, higher payroll costs, and other R&D expenses. G&A expenses also increased due to higher payroll costs, outside consulting, legal costs, and other third-party costs. Total non-cash stock-based compensation expenses also increased. As of December 31, 2022, Rain had $130.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. Rain did not provide guidance on its cash runway, but will assess its cash runway and provide further guidance after the release of MANTRA topline results in the second quarter of this year.

After my initial 'Buy' recommendation, Rain's stock has fallen by approximately 33%, which is a significant change that has occurred within just a few weeks. In this article, I will provide an update on Rain, taking into account the recent downward pressure on its stock and recent events.

Concerns Increase Following Postponement of Milademetan's Top-Line Results from Q1 to Q2 2023

The decision to postpone the release of top-line results for milademetan from Q1 to Q2 2023 has potentially raised concerns among investors for several reasons:

Firstly, the delay may be seen as an indication of potential challenges in the drug development process, causing investors to question the company's ability to meet projected timelines. Delays in clinical trials or data releases can be seen as warning signs, suggesting possible complications or the need for extra data to support the drug's efficacy and safety.

Secondly, investors might worry that the postponement could give competing companies an edge, allowing them more time to progress their own drug candidates. In the highly competitive field of oncology research, being first to market is vital for securing a substantial patient population and maximizing revenue potential.

Thirdly, the delay could lead investors to wonder if Rain Oncology will encounter additional regulatory obstacles, resulting in further setbacks in the drug approval process. Any delays in approval can affect the company's market position and commercialization strategy.

Fourthly, the absence of a clear explanation for the postponement may have contributed to speculation and unease among investors. When companies don't provide a transparent rationale for such changes, it can lead to mistrust and increased skepticism.

Lastly, in the biotech industry, where stock prices can be heavily impacted by the progress of a company's leading drug candidate, the delay in releasing top-line results can create negative market sentiment. Investors might interpret the postponement as a sign of potential issues with the drug's development, prompting them to sell shares and drive the stock price down.

Increased Net Losses in Q4 2022 and Full Year 2022 Raise Concerns About the Company's Financial Health

The increased net losses reported by Rain for Q4 2022 and the full year of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 have likely fueled investor concerns over the company's financial health. Several aspects of Rain's financial situation may have contributed to this sentiment:

R&D expenses: The rise in research and development expenses, primarily due to clinical trial costs for milademetan, higher payroll costs, and other related expenses, might have led investors to question the company's ability to effectively manage its research budget. Higher R&D expenses can be a concern if they are not proportionate to the progress and potential success of the drug candidate under development. G&A expenses: The increase in general and administrative (G&A) expenses, including higher payroll costs, outside consulting, legal costs, and other third-party expenses, may have raised doubts about Rain's ability to control its operational costs. Investors often scrutinize G&A expenses to ensure that a company is maintaining a lean and efficient operation. Cash runway uncertainty: Rain's lack of guidance on its cash runway has left investors unsure about the company's financial sustainability. Without a clear understanding of how long Rain can continue operations without needing additional funding, investors may become more risk-averse and reluctant to invest in the company. Timing of guidance: Rain's announcement that further guidance on its cash runway will be provided after the release of MANTRA top-line results in Q2 might have further heightened investor uncertainty. This timing may imply that the company's financial outlook is dependent on the trial results, adding more weight to the importance of the trial outcome and increasing investor anxiety.

My Analysis & Recommendation

In conclusion, even though Rain Oncology's stock value has declined by 33%, I still uphold a speculative 'Buy' recommendation ahead of milademetan's critical data release. However, it's important to acknowledge the heightened risks due to concerns outlined in this article, such as the postponement of top-line results, increased net losses in Q4 2022 and the entire year of 2022, and the lack of cash runway guidance. These factors have contributed to investor anxiety, and as a result, it might be wise for investors to reduce their allocations before the crucial data release.

Investors should carefully weigh these factors and understand that the success of Rain Oncology's primary candidate, milademetan, will play a significant role in the company's future prospects. While the risk has grown, the potential rewards tied to milademetan's successful development remain substantial, as it presents a hopeful treatment alternative for patients battling DDLPS and other advanced solid tumors.

In the end, it's essential for Rain Oncology to restore investor trust by offering transparency, effectively controlling its expenses, and presenting positive results in the upcoming MANTRA trial. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's progress and make well-informed decisions based on the results of the pivotal data release, as well as any new developments in Rain Oncology's financial and operational performance.

I eagerly anticipate sharing another update on Rain Oncology following the release of the MANTRA trial data.

Risks to Thesis

Investors should be aware of several risks associated with my "Buy" recommendation for Rain Oncology: