Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023 10:34 AM ETExtreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR)
Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Q3 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stan Kovler - Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations

Ed Meyercord - President and Chief Executive Officer

Cristina Tate - Interim CFO and Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis

Conference Call Participants

Mike Genovese - Rosenblatt Securities

Alex Henderson - Needham & Company

Dave Kang - B. Riley FBR

Paul Silverstein - Cowen and Company

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital Markets

Greg Mesniaeff - West Park Capital

Christian Schwab - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Extreme Networks Q3 Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Stan Kovler. Please go ahead.

Stan Kovler

Thank you, operator. And good morning, everybody. Welcome to the Extreme Networks third fiscal quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Thank you all for your patience. We were experiencing some technical issues with the webcast that have been resolved now. So, everyone is able to join.

I lead investor relations and corporate strategy. With me today are Extreme Networks' President and CEO, Ed Meyercord, and Interim CFO, Cristina Tate.

We just distributed a press release and filed an 8-K detailing Extreme Networks' financial results for the quarter and earlier this week filed an 8-K announcing our new CFO. For your convenience, a copy of the press release, which includes our GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at extremenetworks.com along with our presentation, which should be up right now. There's a link.

I would like

