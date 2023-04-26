Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

MAG Silver: Leverage To Silver At A Reasonable Price

Apr. 26, 2023 12:08 PM ETMAG Silver Corp. (MAG), MAG:CA1 Comment
Taylor Dart
Summary

  • MAG Silver has been one of the worst-performing precious metals stocks this year, down 18% year-to-date vs. a 3% decline for the Junior Silver Miners Index.
  • I attribute the underperformance to proposed mining law changes in Mexico and recent share dilution which hurt momentum in the stock, partially overshadowing strength in metals prices.
  • The good news is that MAG Silver should have much better years in 2023 and 2024, with nameplate capacity expected to be reached in mid-late 2023.
  • That said, while MAG Silver is cheaper than most of its peers in the silver space, I don't see enough margin of safety at current levels and continue to see more attractive opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

Underground equipment. Special load vehicle for mines and tunnels.

Elena Bionysheva-Abramova

Just over three months ago, I wrote on MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG), noting that while it was one of the more attractive names in the silver space, there wasn't nearly enough margin of safety to justify paying up

Juanicipio - Quarterly Operating Metrics

Juanicipio - Quarterly Operating Metrics (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Juanicipio Operations

Juanicipio Operations (Company Website)

MAG Silver - Quarterly Income, Cash Position & Realized Metals Prices

MAG Silver - Quarterly Income, Cash Position & Realized Metals Prices (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

MAG Silver - Attributable Income from Juanicipio, G&A Expenses, Net Income

MAG Silver - Attributable Income from Juanicipio, G&A Expenses, Net Income (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Silver Futures Price

Silver Futures Price (TC2000.com)

Deer Trail Exploration

Deer Trail Exploration (Company Presentation)

MAG Weekly Chart

MAG Weekly Chart (TC2000.com)

Taylor Dart
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MGDPF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

