Blackstone Inc. (BX) is the biggest private equity firm in the world with nearly a trillion dollars of assets under management.

Just a few days ago, it announced its first quarter results and noted that it has more cash than ever before (emphasis added):

"Our successful fundraising initiatives position us with nearly $200B of dry powder capital, an industry record, ahead of what we believe will be an attractive environment for deployment."

Moreover, they also announced a few weeks earlier that they had raised another $30.4 billion for their latest global real estate fund - making it the largest private equity real estate fund ever raised.

What will they buy with all this cash?

I suspect that they will buy out many more real estate investment trusts ("REITs") (VNQ) in the coming quarters.

They are heavily discounted today and they have been some of Blackstone's favorite investment opportunities in recent years.

Last year alone, they bought out about $30 billion worth of REITs and this year, they have already acquired one REIT in the UK for nearly a billion.

Here is also what the company's COO said last year about REITs on the Q2 2022 conference call (emphasis added):

"The best opportunities today are clearly in the public markets on the screen and that's where we're spending a lot of time." John Gray, COO of Blackstone.

Blackstone

And it is not just Blackstone!

There are many other major private equity players that are now taking a lot of interest in the REIT sector. Brookfield (BN) has been buying REITs left and right, and Starwood's CEO recently went on CNBC and said the following (emphasis added):

There are some unbelievable bargains in REITs. We did the same thing during the pandemic. We bought a dozen stocks all over the world and we had a 70% IRR on that stuff. We are already buying some stuff in the public market because I do think that rates are going down.

Starwood Capital

So I think it is safe to say that we will likely see many more REIT buyouts in the coming quarters.

In some extreme cases, REITs are priced at just 50 cents on the dollar and essentially offer the opportunity to invest in real estate at a steep discount to its fair value. Most retail investors appear to ignore these opportunities because they are distracted by the short-term noise, but these private equity investors are long-term oriented and are taking advantage of this rare opportunity:

Janus Henderson

Here are two other REITs that we are today buying because we think that they could be the next in line:

STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG)

Private equity players really like industrial real estate. That's what Blackstone and Starwood have been buying for the most part in recent years.

STAG Industrial

STAG happens to be the cheapest, high-quality industrial REIT and we think that it is an ideal acquisition target:

It is priced at 15x FFO and an estimated 20% discount to its net asset value.

Its cash flow is rising rapidly because its current leases are deeply below market and enjoy 20%+ rent bumps as they expire.

Many of the other Industrial REITs like Prologis (PLD) may be too big for a buyout, but STAG isn't with a $6 billion market cap.

They have a strong balance sheet with a conservative 35% LTV and limited debt maturities in the coming years.

They have a unique value-add strategy that could yield some benefits/synergies to the rest of the platform of Blackstone and others.

Finally, their management appears to be willing to let go if offered the right price. They have been very friendly to shareholders and have a great track record of shareholder value creation.

But I wouldn't buy STAG just because it could get bought out.

Even ignoring a potential buyout, I think that it is one of the best REIT investment opportunities today.

The company pays a 4.5% dividend yield, we expect it to grow at a 5-8% annual rate, and it has 20-30% upside to our fair value estimate.

Finally, I recently interviewed the CFO of the company for my YouTube channel and he gave strong hints that the dividend will soon be hiked quite significantly. I think that this is a strong catalyst that should lead to a repricing of the stock.

BSR REIT (OTCPK:BSRTF/HOM.U)

The other property sector that private equity players have been accumulating in recent years is multifamily.

Apartment communities have been some of their favorite investment opportunities along with industrial properties.

But apartment communities are today very expensive, trading at low cap rates in the private market, and this is why they have turned to apartment REITs, which are priced at large discounts to their fair value in many cases.

BSR REIT

I think that BSR REIT would be an ideal buyout candidate because:

It owns mainly Class B affordable apartment communities in rapidly growing Texan markets, which is precisely what many of these private equity players are looking for. They like Class B communities because they generate recession-resistant cash flow that's better protected from new supply because their rents are much lower. They also focus mainly on sunbelt markets that enjoy secular growth prospects.

Their portfolio of Texan communities is today priced at a 40% discount. Their latest disclosed net asset value per share is $22 per share, but their shares are currently trading at just $13. This is a huge discount for such desirable assets.

They have a strong balance sheet with a 35% LTV.

Many of the other apartment REITs like AvalonBay (AVB) may be too big for a buyout, but BSR isn't. Its market cap is around the same size as that of Blackstone's latest REIT acquisition.

Finally, the management is well aligned with shareholders, owning a large chunk of the equity, and so they surely would do what's best to maximize the value of their own money.

But again here, I think that BSR is attractive, irrespective of a potential buyout.

The shares are heavily discounted, the management is busy buying back shares, rents are still growing because they were below market, and eventually, the market will recognize this hidden value.

Even assuming that the company's NAV comes down 10% from here, the shares would still enjoy over 50% upside potential. While you wait, you earn a 4% dividend yield and the company's cash flow keeps on growing.

Bottom Line

Many REITs are today heavily discounted and we can expect many more buyouts in the coming years. Astute investors can position their REIT portfolios accordingly to profit from these buyouts and outperform the market. That is what we are doing.

