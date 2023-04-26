Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Billerud AB (publ) Communications Inc. (BLRDY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023 12:03 PM ETBillerud AB (publ) (BLRDY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.2K Followers

Billerud AB (publ) Communications Inc. (OTCPK:BLRDY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christoph Michalski - President & Chief Executive Officer

Ivar Vatne - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Linus Larsson - SEB

Robin Santavirta - Carnegie

Johannes Grunselius - DNB

Martin Melbye - ABG

Joffrey Bellicha Meller - Bank of America Securities

Oskar Lindstrom - Danske Bank

Cole Hathorn - Jefferies

Jesper Mothander - Dagens Industri

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for your interest in Billerud, and welcome to our First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. So with us today, we have Christoph Michalski, President and CEO; and Ivar Vatne, CFO. They will hold the presentation. And after that, they will take questions from the participants on the call.

So by that, let me hand over to our CEO. Please, Christoph.

Christoph Michalski

Yes. Thank you, Lina. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to update for the quarter one, 2023. Before I go into the core of the results, I would like to give you a short update on our Escanaba Mill.

As you probably know, on the 14th of April, we have idled the mill and due precaution of basically a fungus outbreak we had at the mill. It is a very rare infection that you find selected areas in North America. And we have been in very close contact with the CDC of the United States plus all the different health and department, be it Federal, be it state or be it local.

We have decided to idle the mill out of precaution. We have not been able to find any traces of the fungus in the mill or in its closing. And because this is such a rare infection, we have relatively little prior knowledge to this fungus infection.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.