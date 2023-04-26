Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023 12:13 PM ETBoston Scientific Corporation (BSX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.2K Followers

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lauren Tengler - Vice President, Investor Relations

Mike Mahoney - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Dan Brennan - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Ken Stein - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan

Joanne Wuensch - Citi

Frederick Wise - Stifel

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Travis Steed - Bank of America

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Danielle Antalffy - UBS

Cecilia Furlong - Morgan Stanley

Matthew Taylor - Jefferies

Matthew Miksic - Barclays

Christopher Pasquale - Nephron

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Boston Scientific First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please also note, today's event is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to A - Lauren Tengler, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

A - Lauren Tengler

Thank you, Jamie. Welcome, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. With me on today's call are Mike Mahoney, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Brennan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We issued a press release earlier this morning announcing our Q1 2023 results, which included reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in the release. We have posted a copy of that release, as well as reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in today's call to the Investor Relations of our website under the heading Financials & Filings.

The duration of this morning's call will be approximately 1 hour. Mike and Dan will provide comments on Q1 performance as well as the outlook for our business including Q2 and full year 2023 guidance. And then we'll take

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.