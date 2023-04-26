Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.2K Followers

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Ward – Senior Director-Investor Relations

Jan De Witte – President and Chief Executive Officer

Mathieu Aussermeier – Vice President-FP&A, Investor Relations and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Vik Chopra – Wells Fargo

Ryan Zimmerman – BTIG

Craig Bijou – Bank of America

Eric Fleming – Raymond James

Rohan Patel – JPMorgan Chase

Drew Ranieri – Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Integra LifeSciences First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Chris Ward, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Chris Ward

Thank you, Norma. Good morning, and thank you for joining the Integra LifeSciences first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call this morning is Jan De Witte, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mathieu Aussermeier, Vice President of FP&A, Investor Relations and Treasurer; and Jeff Mosebrook, Principal Accounting Officer.

Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our first quarter 2023 financial results. The release and corresponding earnings presentation, which we will reference during the call, are available at integralife.com under Investors, Events and Presentations and a file named First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call Presentation.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that many of the statements made during this call may be considered forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the company’s Exchange Act reports filed with the SEC and in the release. Also in our prepared remarks, we will reference both organic and reported revenue growth. Organic revenue growth

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.