Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.2K Followers

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Fraser Phillips - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis

Jonathan Price - Chief Executive Officer

Crystal Prystai - Chief Financial Officer

Red Conger - President and Chief Operating Officer

Robin Sheremeta - Senior Vice President, Coal

Tyler Mitchelson - Senior Vice President, Copper Growth

Conference Call Participants

Greg Barnes - TD Securities

Orest Wowkodaw - Scotiabank

Emily Chieng - Goldman Sachs

Carlos Alba - Morgan Stanley

Brian Macarthur - Raymond James

Shane Nagle - National Bank Financial

Lawson Winder - Bank of America Securities

Lucas Pipes - B. Riley Securities

Alex Terentiew - Stifel

Timna Tanners - Wolfe Research

Dalton Baretto - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Teck's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This conference call is being recorded on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Fraser Phillips, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analyst. Please, go ahead.

Fraser Phillips

Thanks, Therese, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us this morning for our quarterly conference call. Please note, today's call contains forward-looking statements. Various risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to vary. Teck does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Please refer to Slide two for the assumptions underlying our forward-looking statements. In addition, we will reference various non-GAAP measures throughout this call. Explanations and reconciliations regarding these measures can be found in our MD&A and the latest press release on our website.

Jonathan Price, our CEO, will begin today's call with some comments on this morning's announcement. Crystal Prystai, our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.