AMD Q1 Preview: 4 Things I'll Focus On

Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices is scheduled to report earnings on May 2 post-market for its 2023 FY Q1.
  • I expect to see signs of the end of margin contraction and also asset utilization contraction.
  • I expect to see a strong balance sheet and the continuation of share repurchases.
  • These signs will provide insights not only into AMD’s own business but also the overall status of the cycle in the chip sector.
  • I will listen closely to management's comments and data that either confirm or contradict my above expectations.
Thesis

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is scheduled to release its earnings report ("ER") on May 2, 2023 post-market. The ER will be for its FY Q1 ending March 2023. As a deeply cyclical stock, AMD has been facing strong headwinds

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

