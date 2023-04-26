David Becker

Thesis

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is scheduled to release its earnings report ("ER") on May 2, 2023 post-market. The ER will be for its FY Q1 ending March 2023. As a deeply cyclical stock, AMD has been facing strong headwinds in the past few quarters. For example, its client segment suffered a 51% year-over-year decline in sales last quarter (to $903 million). At the same time, the overall PC demand remains relatively soft.

Against this backdrop, the thesis of this article is to preview its ER and explain why I am optimistic to see signs of the end of its contracting phase in the cycle. I will specifically focus on the following aspects:

Signs for the end of margin contraction. AMD has suffered severe margin contraction in recent quarters. And I will explain why I think its margin has bottomed out already and is poised to expand. In the ER, I will pay special attention to data or management comments regarding this issue. Signs for improved assets turnover and execution. The chip cyclicality is causing a significant contraction in AMD's asset utilization too. But again, I am optimistic that the contraction has also bottomed out. In particular, as the full potential of its Pensando and Xilinx acquisition gradually materializes, I expect to see further enhancement in asset turnover and execution efficiency. Strong financial strength. A strong financial position is key to survival in any cyclical business. In this regard, AMD stands out from other major chip makers like Intel Corporation (INTC) and Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) with the strongest balance sheet. As such, I expect it to be the best positioned for a rebound once the contracting phase of the cycle is over.

1: Margin contraction

The following chart displays the current profit margins of AMD in comparison to its close peers (INTC and NVDA). As seen, AMD's profit margins are not the most outstanding. Its gross profit margin of 51.6% is lower than NVDA's 56.9% by over 500 basis points. In terms of bottom-line margin, the comparison is even worse. AMD's net profit margin of 5.6% falls substantially behind both INTC and NVDA, which are both in the mid-teens.

The following chart puts the above comparison under a broader historical perspective. AMD's net profit turned positive around 2018 and since then, its margin has continued to expand, reaching a peak of ~50% in 2021, surpassing both INTC and NVDA. However, due to the macroscopic headwinds mentioned above, the margins of all three players have dramatically contracted. And AMD's contraction is the most dramatic one (making it the most cyclical stock in this group in this regard). I believe there is a fundamental reason for it. AMD's margin relies substantially on its high Average Selling Prices ("ASP") products as its high-end RyzenTM processors. And high-end products usually respond more sensitively.

Looking forward, I expect to see signs of the end of the contraction in the upcoming ER. In particular, the following are the specific signs that I expect to see. And I will listen closely for management's comments and data that either confirm or contradicts my expectations:

The uncertainty pertaining to the general macro environment should have eased by this time. And I expect that overall demand for the company's products will start to normalize. The substantial inventory buildup across the industry has largely been digested by now. As seen in the chart below, NVDA's margin has already started expansion in the past quarter. As such, I expect a more favorable pricing environment for AMD's products as well, especially its high-end CPUs and graphic processing units.

2: Asset utilization and execution

Besides margin pressure, AMD also suffered on the execution efficiency front in recent quarters as shown in the next chart. Its asset turnover rate ("ATR"), or asset utilization rate, used to be at the 1.5x level, more than 2x higher than NVDA and INTC. However, its ATR has taken a nose-dive since 2022 to the current level of 0.41x. Admittedly, INTC and NVDA's ATR have also suffered a contraction, but to a much milder degree.

Looking forward, I also expect to see signs of improving ATR in the upcoming ER. In particular, I will focus on management's comments on the progress of its Pensando and Xilinx integration and also the business prospects of its Embedded and Data Center segments.

I expect to hear positive comments on the Embedded and Data Center segment. The segments have performed exceptionally well even during the contracting phase of the cycle. And I expect its pace of expansion to be accelerated by the recent acquisition of Pensando and Xilinx. Both acquisitions are highly accretive in my view. I expect them to add diversified revenue streams, enable differentiated solutions for heterogeneous computing, and ultimately expanded AMD's addressable market across key segments including data centers, communications, and embedded markets.

3: Capital allocation

In any cyclical industry, maintaining a strong financial position is crucial. And AMD certainly has a superb balance sheet as shown in the chart below. To wit, it has $5.8 billion of total cash on hand, equivalent to $3 per share. At the same time, it has less than $3 billion in total debt. As such, AMD has a net cash position of about $2.9 billion. In contrast, NVDA and INTC (particularly INTC) have much lower liquidity and higher debts. In terms of Debt/Equity ratio, AMD's ratio sits at only 5.4%, compared to 54% for NVDA and 41% for INTC.

This financial strength provides AMD with greater flexibility to allocate capital during the downturn and puts it in the best position to expand when the downturn is over. The capital allocation flexibility also gives the board the option to repurchase shares at strategic times, providing a boost to shareholder returns in the long term, as to be detailed next.

Risks, valuation, and final thoughts

There are certainly many uncertainties and risks facing AMD. And just to be clear, my above analyses are what I EXPECT to see during the upcoming ER. And the actual data may contradict my expectation. Besides the generic uncertainties associated with ER preview, AMD's current P/E is not cheap and entails some valuation risks. As seen, the stock is priced at an FY1 P/E of 27.6x, and it's by no means cheap. To apply Peter Lynch's rule of 1x PEG as a rule of thumb, such a P/E is justifiable if the growth rate is higher than 27.6%. But the projected growth rate is only at 21% CAGR as seen according to the consensus estimates.

However, in AMD's case, my overall conclusion is that its investors do not need (and should not expect) hyper-growth to enjoy a healthy return. As shown by my projections in the chart above, based on the 21% CAGR consensus estimates project and even assuming a P/E contraction of 10% per year (corresponding to a contraction to 20x P/E in 3 years from its current level), the stock could still deliver an annual return of 15%, or 52% in total thanks to its robust growth and capital allocation flexibility.

As just mentioned, AMD's financial strength provides it with the option to repurchase shares at strategic times. And in my view, that is exactly what its board has done as seen in the chart below. It has repurchased a substantial amount of its stock (more than $1.8 billion in the first quarter of 2022 alone) when its valuations were very compressed. I expect such repurchases to continue and add a boost to shareholder returns. Management's repurchase plans will be the final area I would listen closely to during the ER, which provides insights regarding the company's cash flows and also its view on the valuation of its own stocks.