A Quick Take On BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food Inc. (BOF) has filed to raise $11.5 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides dehydrated natural food products to consumers.

BOF has produced little revenue, is thinly capitalized and operates in a slow- to moderately-growing industry.

I'll provide a final opinion when we learn more about IPO details.

BranchOut Overview

Bend, Oregon-based BranchOut Food Inc. was founded to license plant dehydration technologies for use in the processing of various natural foods for human consumption.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Eric Healy, who has been with the firm since its inception in November 2017 and was previously owner/partner of the No-Bake Cookie Company and Senior Mechanical Engineer at Stratos Product Development.

The company's primary offerings include the following:

Snacks

Powders

Industrial ingredients

As of December 31, 2022, BranchOut has booked fair market value investment of $10.9 million in equity and debt from investors including Eric Healy, David Israel and Fluffco, LLC.

BranchOut - Customer Acquisition

The firm performs its dehydration processing in the countries of Chile and Peru.

The company sells its products primarily through retailers such as Costco Wholesale, Sam's Club Stores, Fresh Thyme, Stop & Shop and Lunds & Byerlys, among others.

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have increased slightly from a tiny base, as the figures below indicate:

General & Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 123.6% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 54.8% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The General & Administrative efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General & Administrative expense, was 0.0x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC)

BranchOut's Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global market for dehydrated food is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increased consumer demand for healthier food alternatives, easier to keep for longer periods of time and for food portability.

Also, changing consumer eating habits are favoring more vegan and plant-based food products.

The North American, European and certain Asian markets account for the largest market share.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Sow Good

Van Drunen Farms

European Freeze Dry

Mercer Foods

Tong Garden Co.

Crispy Green

Others

BranchOut Food Inc. Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Slight growth in topline revenue from a tiny base

Increased gross loss and negative gross margin

Higher operating loss

Increased cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 752,178 5.1% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 715,553 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (170,550) 140.5% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ (70,916) Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 -22.67% 128.8% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 -9.91% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (2,406,086) -319.9% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ (912,053) -127.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (4,643,352) -617.3% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ (660,198) -87.8% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (2,467,681) Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ (1,082,897) (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of December 31, 2022, BranchOut had $312,697 in cash and $8.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was negative ($2.5 million).

BranchOut Food Inc. IPO Details

BranchOut intends to raise $11.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for repayment of approximately $2,500,000 of indebtedness, working capital and general corporate purposes, including operating expenses and capital expenditures. Additionally, we may use a portion of the net proceeds we receive from this offering to acquire certain businesses or products. However, we do not have agreements or commitments for any acquisitions at this time. (Source - SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm is not presently involved in any material legal proceedings.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Alexander Capital.

Commentary About BranchOut's IPO

BOF is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to pay down debt and for its general working capital requirements.

The company's financials have shown little growth in topline revenue from a tiny base, higher gross loss and negative gross margin, increased operating loss and higher cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was negative ($2.5 million).

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen sharply despite little revenue growth; its General & Administrative efficiency multiple was 0.0x in the most recent year.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends to shareholders and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.

BranchOut's recent capital spending history indicates it has continued to spend on capital expenditures despite negative operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for dehydrated food is expected to grow at only a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

Alexander Capital is the sole underwriter and the only IPO led by the firm over the last 12-month period has generated a return of negative (81.6%) since its IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company include a 'going concern' doubt by its auditor, the need to correct material deficiencies in its internal controls and financial information related to the years of 2021 and 2022, and the likely need to raise additional expansion capital in the form of potentially dilutive equity or other instruments.

BranchOut has produced little revenue, is thinly capitalized and operates in a slow- to moderately-growing industry.

When we learn more about this tiny company's plans for the IPO, I'll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.