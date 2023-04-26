RapidEye/iStock via Getty Images

An interesting discussion has started brewing among the many members of our investing group and it centers on a call to start buying Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) stock from $38 down to $35. Frankly, the stock has not done much at all, and is currently in the middle of this buying range. We believe VZ stock is a buy in this range for stability and income.

Sure, the macro situation could worsen. There is a ton of competition. Some have been so bold to say "this is over" as VZ stock just has not moved. But this misses the mark in our opinion. While we tend to try and spot more rapidly moving swing trades, sometimes boring is good. Stable is good. Obviously owners of the stock would love for it to make a run back toward $50 a share. That goes without question. However, nothing is over. The stock is still a buy in this range.

Hate to tell you, but earning 7-7.25% on your investment from dividends is a pretty decent return in a market that is quite questionable. While it is true that the just-reported earnings were mixed, and the outlook was nothing to write home about, we see VZ stock as a good buy in the mid and high $30s. Verizon stock is great for long-term income and/or compounding in a tax-favored account as well. We also love a buy-write options strategy here, particularly if volatility spikes again and premiums increase.

Verizon Q1 results in context

Make no mistake, the Street has been on egg shells for this earnings season. So far, the SP500 (SP500) companies that have reported have largely been stronger than expected. About 80% of companies have beat estimates, while 29% have increased estimates for 2023. While the latter is well below average, the key here is that estimates are not really being lowered to a large degree. We were more in the camp that estimates could come down. This possibility could materialize in the back half of the year, but we think it is safe to say all of the Fed's actions thus far simply have not crushed the economy. At least not yet.

While earnings season is just underway, there still remain concerns over guidance and concerns over the health of the consumer. This is the first real major week of Q1 earnings reports aside from the banks' reports, which were last week largely. Verizon missed expectations on the top line and was a very slight beat on the bottom line, but the outlook was in line with its last update. Management continues to battle churn, but has taken steps to control spend and boost cash flow:

Our operational and financial results reflect the steps that we have taken to improve our performance. Compared to this time last year, we have added more postpaid phone gross additions to our network and have increased our cash flow from operations and free cash flow"

Given what we have seen from major competitors, we thought Verizon may have difficulty with margins and earnings from being very promotional to attract customers. The management has taken pricing action to help drive numbers, but we are seeing the impact on margins. Revenue came in at $32.9 billion and was down 1.9% from last year. They missed on estimates by $740 million.

Verizon Q1 infographic

The comparisons are largely summarized above for Q1. What about the revenue drivers?

Verizon's Q1 2023 revenue drivers

So, revenues missed pretty badly by $740 million versus estimates. This comes despite pretty solid numbers for new customer additions. Wireless postpaid growth saw a 5.3% increase from last year. There was retail postpaid churn of 1.15%, which remains high and increased from 1.14% in Q4. A lot of customer adds were driven by 5G availability and promotions. Over in broadband, the company saw net adds of 437,000, up from Q4's 417,000, which was positive. Business reported 312,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions, including 136,000 postpaid phone net additions, business wireless retail postpaid churn was 1.50% and wireless retail postpaid phone churn was 1.16%.

Verizon Q1 earnings outperformance

New customer additions were decent here, while revenues were far less than expected. We were surprised to see EPS hold up as strong as it did give the revenue miss. Analysts were looking for $1.19, and the company hit $1.20 in EPS. However, EPS is down from $1.35 last year. Adjusted EBITDA was down 1.1% to $11.9 billion. So the stock is down from last year due to lower earnings per share. It is as simple as that frankly.

While revenue and EPS are down from last year it is clear that the cost reduction efforts that are being implemented have helped. This revenue miss could have easily led to a sizable earnings miss. That said, EPS is trending lower and that is problematic. Verizon stock cannot meaningfully rally from here if we have ongoing declines quarter-after-quarter in EPS. Keep in mind this is where the debt weighs, as interest expense is up now due to higher rates, and CAPEX was $6.0 billion this quarter. Some of the revenue hit and cost savings were associated with shutting down the old 3G network.

This all said, we recommend a buy for income here. So what about the Verizon dividend? This is where free cash flow comes into play.

Verizon Q1 free cash flow

When it comes to big dividend-paying names, the cash flow metrics are key. This helps us understand more about dividend safety, the potential for increases, or cuts. Verizon's performance has the dividend being more than covered, but we want to keep an eye on the so-called payout ratio too.

Expenses remain in focus, while EBITDA has dipped. Cash flow from operations was strong at $8.3 billion and increased $6.8 billion last year. Keep in mind that Verizon pays more each year to the dividend. Dividends paid were $2.7 billion in Q1. Free cash flow was $2.3 billion, an increase from $1.0 billion in the year-ago quarter. Doing the math, we see the payout ratio is still exceeding 100%, though this is common for the first quarter. However it markedly improved from 270% last year. For the year we anticipate a payout ratio of 75%.

Keep in mind that the debt burden is large here. Of course, a lot of debt is a prevalent risk in a rising-rate environment, as interest expense will continue to climb. New debt is more costly, as is refinancing maturing debt if necessary. The company is trying to chip away at the debt, but the net debt is still massive at $132 billion, and ticked up from the start of the quarter.. This results in a debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.7X.

Forward view

The quarter was mixed for Verizon Communications Inc., but we were impressed with the improving cash flow metrics and ability to beat earnings estimates despite a sizable revenue miss. The good news here is that forecasts were not cut. Revenues in 2023 will be up very low single-digits. Guidance for 2023 earnings was reiterated at $4.55 to $4.85. Still this a decline from the $5.18 in EPS in 2022. That is a noticeable decline.

So, at $37 a share here, that means Verizon Communications Inc. stock is 7.9X FWD EPS at the midpoint. That may seem cheap, but is a wider multiple than in much of 2022 due to the decline in EPS outlook. Overall, we still see Verizon Communications Inc. stock as a buy for income, especially the closer the stock gets to $35.