shaunl

Summary

I am a long-term bullish investor in railroads. For Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR:CA) (NYSE:CNI), in particular, I find a number of features to be among the best in the industry. This includes CNR's network reach and interchange and traffic movement capabilities around the complex Chicago gateway. I still think that CN has a lot of potential in the long run, thanks to its growing port infrastructure and its recent efforts to more closely link marketing and operations to prevent the network from becoming overstretched. If we're going to make a comparison between the Canadian and American rail systems, I'd rather invest in the Canadian rails due to their higher growth outlook and lower level of truck competition. CNR's 1Q23 results reflected this, showing a healthy beginning to the year despite some forward commentary indicating potential difficulties in the near future. In my opinion, the long-term thesis still stands, despite the fact that there may be temporary setbacks and volatility along the way. This is because no new competing railroad is likely to be built ever again. CNR's upcoming Analyst Day, which will determine the stock's medium-term trajectory, is a key upcoming catalyst that will support the bull case for the company. However, I would advise caution regarding CNR's high earnings growth expectations over the coming years. So, if there is any weakness, the stock could experience trading down or profit taking. I am recommending a buy rating for CNR given the long-term fundamental positives, but would advise not to size up any position today.

1Q23 results

Adjusted EPS of $1.82 beat expectations of $1.72. The 16.3% increase in sales to $4.31 billion exceeded expectations of $4.24 billion. Compared to the expected $2.67 billion, total operating expenses came in at $2.65 billion. Total operating income of $1.66 billion and an operating ratio of 61.5% both beat the expected $1.57 billion and 63%, respectively. In comparison to the previous guidance of low single digit growth, management is aiming for FY23 adj. diluted EPS growth in the mid-single digits compared to 2022. In addition, CNR expects to repurchase up to 32 million common shares and maintain an 8% dividend growth rate in 2023.

Demand trend

Management commented that there are still some warning signs in some markets, but that the upcoming grain harvest will provide tailwinds. In spite of management's insistence that grain will continue to be a boon in the second and third quarters, I must warn that I believe the following harvest may be less impressive than expected, which will begin to affect volume at the tail end of 2023 and into 2024. Whereas coal demand should be relatively immune to the current economic cycle, and I anticipate backlogs in industries like auto, where dealer stockpiles are still being restocked, to persist. Looking at the numbers, we can see that the growth rate of carloads slowed to 0.5% in 1Q23 from 2.5% in 4Q22, a trend I attribute in part to the impact of moderating growth in intermodal. CNR's total carloads are down about 5% so far this month, mostly due to a 22% drop in intermodal carloads. Car velocity in 1Q23 was 211 miles per day, up 30% year over year, and 86% of origin trains arrived on time, according to management. While the last few months of 1Q23 saw a decline in train dwell/speed, it appears that overall operating metrics have mostly stabilized into 2Q23, suggesting that the rest of FY23 will be relatively stable if not improving.

There was not much information provided about the expected volume and yield trajectory for the next couple of years due to economic uncertainty. However, it was mentioned that the growth of RTMs is expected to exceed the growth of industrial production, which management predicts will be negative. I think it's important to point out that management's outlook here is consistent with Union Pacific's (UNP) remarks on IP growth. In light of the severe winter weather that hit Western Canada in 4Q22/1Q23, management discussed future plans to restore the network and emphasized the importance of building resilience as part of the company's commitment to maintaining a reliable infrastructure. In my opinion, all these are parts and parcel of operating a railroad - there is bound to be errors and hiccups here and there given the rail runs more than 30,000km. As such, it is in fact, good to hear management reaffirming their commitment to improve the network.

Competition

New intermodal service between Mexico, the United States, and Canada has been announced by CNR, with the name "Falcon Premium." This service will run from all CNR origin points in Canada and Detroit to GMXT's terminals in Mexico. Management believes the new, improved services will have a sizable impact and pave the way for the truck-to-rail conversion that was a priority in assessing a possible Kansas City Southern acquisition. The merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern seems to be the obvious inspiration for this. As such, I would not dismiss the possibility of increased competition as Union Pacific and GMXT's have the potential to pursue closer cooperation than might have existed prior to the formation of CPKC.

Conclusion

In conclusion, despite potential near-term challenges and volatility, I remain bullish on CNR as a long-term investment due to its network reach, interchange capabilities, growing port infrastructure, and lower level of truck competition compared to American rail systems. CNR's 1Q23 results showed healthy growth and management has a positive outlook for mid-single digit EPS growth in FY23, along with plans for share repurchases and dividend growth. However, caution should be exercised regarding high earnings growth expectations, and any weakness in the stock may lead to trading down or profit taking. The upcoming Analyst Day is a key catalyst that may support the bull case for the company. While there may be competition in the future with the announcement of new intermodal service, I believe CNR's commitment to improving their network and building resilience is a positive sign. Overall, I recommend a buy rating for CNR, but advise not to size up any position today.