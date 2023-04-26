Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023 1:18 PM ETTE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.21K Followers

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sujal Shah – Vice President-Investor Relations

Terrence Curtin – Chief Executive Officer

Heath Mitts – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Delaney – Goldman Sachs

Chris Snyder – UBS

Wamsi Mohan – Bank of America

Amit Daryanani – Evercore

Joe Giordano – Cowen

Scott Davis – Melius Research

Christopher Glynn – Oppenheimer

Matt Sheerin – Stifel

Samik Chatterjee – J.P. Morgan

Steven Fox – Fox Advisors

William Stein – Truist Securities

Luke Junk – Baird

Shreyas Patil – Wolfe Research

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the TE Connectivity Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to our host, Vice President of Investor Relations, Sujal Shah. Please go ahead.

Sujal Shah

Good morning, and thank you for joining our conference call to discuss TE Connectivity’s second quarter 2023 results. With me today are Chief Executive Officer, Terrence Curtin; and Chief Financial Officer, Heath Mitts.

During this call, we will be providing certain forward-looking information and we ask you to review the forward-looking cautionary statements included in today’s press release. In addition, we will use certain non-GAAP measures in our discussion this morning and we ask you to review the sections of our press release and the accompanying slide presentation that address the use of these items. The press release and related tables, along with the slide presentation, can be found on the Investor Relations portion of our website at te.com.

Finally, during the Q&A portion of today’s call, we are asking everyone to limit

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.