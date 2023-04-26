Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Masco Corporation (MAS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023 1:21 PM ETMasco Corporation (MAS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.21K Followers

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Chaika - Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations

Keith Allman - President and Chief Executive Officer

John Sznewajs - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Bouley - Barclays

John Lovallo - UBS

Michael Dahl - RBC Capital Markets

Michael Rehaut - JPMorgan

Adam Baumgarten - Zelman & Associates

Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs

Keith Hughes - Truist

Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI

Timothy Wojs - Baird

Truman Patterson - Wolfe Research

Philip Ng - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Masco Corporation's First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. My name is Michelle, and I will be your operator for today's call. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded for replay purposes. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to David Chaika, Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations. Please go ahead sir.

David Chaika

Thank you, Michelle, and good morning. Welcome to Masco Corporation's 2023 first quarter conference call. With me today are Keith Allman, President and CEO of Masco; and John Sznewajs, Masco's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Our first quarter earnings release and the presentation slides are available on our website under Investor Relations. Following our remarks, we will open the call for analyst questions. Please limit yourself to one question with one follow-up. If we can't take your question now, please call me directly at 313-792-5500.

Our statements today will include our views about our future performance, which constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. We have described these risks and uncertainties in our Risk Factors and other disclosures in our Form 10-K and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.