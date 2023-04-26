pandemin

Company Overview

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) is a fee-based, growth-oriented, midstream company that owns, operates, and develops a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess Corporation and other third-party customers. Hess Midstream owns oil, gas, and produced water handling assets that provide a midstream value chain from the well pad to the gathering system, to processing and storage, to terminaling, and export. The company’s assets are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota, which is one of the most prolific crude oil-producing basins in North America.

Hess Midstream is operationally controlled by Hess Corporation and its upstream interests. Hess is recognized as an industry-leading operator and produces shale oil and gas in a key U.S. shale play. The company’s operations are driven by lean manufacturing techniques, which allows their wells to be among the lowest cost and most productive in the Bakken and Three Forks Shales. Hess Corporation also owns an approximate 41% interest, on a consolidated basis, in Hess Midstream. This makes Hess one of the most, if not the most, vertically integrated players with a large number of infrastructure assets in one of the most important shale plays in North America.

Bakken And Three Forks Shale Interests

Hess Corporation currently has an approximate 465,000-acre position in the Bakken shale and is expected to bring around 110 new wells online in 2023. The expected net production for 2023 is 165 – 170 MBoe/d. The company is planning for a 15-year inventory of future drilling locations with a 4-rig program and $60 WTI (West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil). Furthermore, the company plans to grow production in 2023 and 2024 to achieve the expected average net production of ~200 MBoe/d in 2025 and beyond.

Hess Midstream owns high-quality infrastructure assets located centrally in the Bakken Shale that include crude oil terminaling and gathering, gas gathering and processing, and water handling services. The company also owns pipeline and rail transport in the area, providing Hess with access to the highest-value markets for its Bakken production.

Crude Oil Terminaling And Gathering

Hess Midstream has several crude oil terminaling and gathering facilities with an approximate crude oil terminaling capacity of 385 MBbl/d. The company’s integrated system provides multiple crude export options for both Hess Corp and other third-party producers through its multiple pipelines and rail options. The company has built 550 crude oil rail cars and can transport crude by rail to the East Coast, West Coast, and Gulf Coast markets. In addition to rail transport, Hess Midstream owns around 560 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines. Complimenting the impressive transportation infrastructure is the ~330 MBbl/d crude oil terminal storage capacity the company currently owns, which has been in huge demand over the past decade as market volatility seems to have increased.

Gas Processing And Gathering

Contract-supported capacity expansions have led to Hess Midstream gas processing capacity to be around 500 MMcf/d. This includes the capacity of Natural Gas Liquid (NGL) fractionation of 60 MBbl/d interconnected to pipe and rail terminal export. The company currently owns ~1,380 miles of natural gas and NGL gathering pipelines. With overall natural gas production expected to increase in the coming months and years, the company is investing over $200 million in two new compressor stations and associated pipeline infrastructure in 2023.

Water Handling Services

With approximately 290 miles of water gathering pipelines, Hess Midstream has an extensive water-gathering footprint north of the Missouri River in the Bakken Shale. They have an integrated service offering that includes pipeline gathering, produced water disposal, and trucking services. They are positioned to support the capture of incremental volume growth with the increased ability to transport produced water to disposal facilities for both Hess and third-party companies. They increased capacity in 2021 and now boast an approximate 110 MBld/d of operated saltwater disposal capacity.

Revenue

Hess has the fantastic "up and to the right" revenue curve that I'm looking for here. This is exactly what I want to see in an expanding company. You don't see this a lot in O&G and especially Midstream. Often these companies are very boom and bust along with the cycle of oil, but Hess has managed to continue its growth almost unimpeded here.

Let's take a look at their segment revenue so you can see it side by side.

Total Revenue FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 Processing and Storage 227 251 295 371 436 471 Gathering 272 325 423 562 631 678 Terminaling and Export 67 86 130 159 138 127 Segment Total 566 662 848 1,092 1,204 1,275 Click to enlarge

Valuation

Historically speaking, HESM is at a perfectly fine value compared to where it's been. Its EV/Rev dropped steadily into the COVID crisis, and since then has held almost flat. Let's compare it to peers in the industry.

Using Seeking Alpha's peer list:

We can see HESM is coming in at the middle of the pack. Its price/book (not shown) is the highest of its peer group however. Overall I think HESM is valued fairly. It was probably a bit overvalued prior to COVID, and as it dropped down and proved its mettle we saw that valuation hold steady more or less. I like companies with a nice steady valuation and great revenue growth.

Eventually that valuation will need to move up to match the revenue growth, and it hasn't yet. So that means that we may potentially be able to nab this one up a bit undervalued. At the very least, it's likely a fair valuation.

Debt

HESM does carry a significant amount of debt here (all midstreams do), but investors are getting their money's worth. We've seen that solid revenue growth over time, so HESM is doing something right with the money that they're borrowing. Let's have a look at their ROE compared to peers.

Again, we clearly see HESM is doing something right and is giving us a fantastic return on their net assets, coming in at the top of pile. Let's add debt into the equation and see how they perform.

Here's where we first start to see HESM slipping. Their ROA is at the bottom of the heap compared to peers. They've taken quite a bit of debt, and while they are growing, their leverage is pretty high and it appears they're getting some diminishing returns on it.

They do a great job of keeping their current liabilities very low, coming in at $159M in the FY 2022 10-K vs. that total debt number of $2.88B. Furthermore current liabilities are relatively flat, so their debt has been well structured in the past. It looks like their notes are due in 2026, 2028, and 2030. The highest interest rate is 5.6%, so they've done well there.

According to their FY 2022 10-K they paid out $136M in interest, versus a reported EBIT of $791M. That gives us an interest coverage ratio of 5.81x, giving them plenty of overhead to keep making interest payments.

So, they haven't executed the best with their ROA, but it's clear they're utilizing the debt to make good growth and it's very serviceable.

Dividends

Here's where I start to get a little worried about HESM. Their dividend is great, and climbs every year - but that payout ratio being over 100% consistently indicates that the dividend may not be sustainable. I dug into this one a little bit to see what was going on.

I pulled up their cashflow statements to see where they were getting the money to pay the dividends, and found that their net cash change for the past 3 years was essentially zero as they're adjusting line items each year, and lowering their distributed cash to non-controlling partners. Reading through their transcript from the last earnings call they state that their intention is to bring their distributed cash flow back up to where it was prior to the share buyback in 2019.

Overall it seems they have a strong hand on the situation, and despite the payout ratio I'm not concerned about the dividend. They can pay it, and looking to forward earnings it won't be detrimental to them. Their investor guidance all states that they have return of capital to shareholders in mind. With that in mind, I love the dividend here.

Conclusion

Hess Midstream, with long-term commercial contracts with Hess Corporation, is arguably the most vertically integrated player in one of the most important shale plays in North America. From production to export, the company is everywhere in the Williston Basin. As production in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale is expected to continue increasing in the coming years, Hess Midstream is in a fantastic position for growth, and investors should be excited.

With the extensive gathering and processing infrastructure, Hess Midstream allows Hess and other third-party producers to transport their products to the highest value market – East Coast, West Coast, or Gulf Coast. The increased oil terminal storage capacity also protects companies from unexpected market volatility, while allowing Hess Midstream to collect additional revenue streams associated with storage.

Overall, Hess Midstream is well-positioned for growth and should continue to report strong earnings over the coming years as Hess Corporation and other major players continue to increase production in the Bakken Shale. With increased infrastructure capabilities, Hess Midstream will continue to integrate itself further and further into the Bakken and Three Fork Shale plays.

From a fundamental analysis standpoint the company is fairly valued at present, and may even possibly be bordering on undervalued. It outperforms the industry in general. It has a great dividend that I don't believe is in trouble any time soon.

I've got to give this one a strong buy for the dividend focused investor.

