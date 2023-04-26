sankai

Thesis

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN), a provider of intelligent transport networks, has faced a number of headwinds over the past few years but is now poised to reap the benefits of its efforts. With its 800G product ramping up, edge products set to ramp, and platform unified, the company is well-positioned for considerable margin leverage as supply costs improve and volumes shift from outsourced to vertically integrated internal production. Infinera's latest quarterly results demonstrate this leverage, which is expected to intensify in CY23 and drive an upwards revaluation of the stock. In addition, the company's vertical integration in the design is becoming more important and is a core strength. Infinera and Ciena are the only two companies with advanced 800G capabilities. The 800G products are set to ramp up to 25% of product revenues in CY23, which should deliver GM improvement. With strong demand, operating leverage, and positive margin leverage, a re-rating of the company's valuation is on the cards. I keep an end-of-fiscal year 2023 price target of $12.5 based on a forward EV/Sales multiple of 1.5x applied to the consensus revenue 2024 estimate.

Optical Demand Remains Resilient

The Optical Fiber Conference in San Diego highlighted high interest in optical technology and bleeding-edge innovation. The optical transport market is expected to grow by 3% to $15 billion in 2023, according to Dell'Oro. The show showcased various innovative products such as Ciena's (CIEN) 1.6 TBps and Infinera's 1.2 TBps optical chips, and Broadcom's (AVGO) 51.2 terabit co-packaged processors. However, it was apparent that companies are starting to monetize innovations announced three to four years ago, with cloud and telecom customers seeking more optics embedded in their network infrastructures. While speed and reducing cost per bit have been persistent themes at OFC, cloud customers are now more focused on power convergence, which could serve as a differentiator in deals.

International and Metro Reach

Infinera was the first company to integrate sub-carrier wavelengths and constellation shaping technologies into its platform, but a stumble on these technologies and some analog parts caused it to miss out on the 400G cycle, allowing Ciena to dominate. Other companies like Nokia (NOK) and NEL have also struggled to integrate these technologies, but Infinera still maintains an advantage in the reach of its product.

To broaden its customer base, Infinera made the acquisitions of Transmode and Coriant. While the acquisitions did expand its customer reach, the integration of Coriant into Infinera was costly and difficult due to the use of Acacia/Cisco (CSCO) transceiver modules, which caused Infinera to lose money on each unit shipped. However, the acquisitions did bring in a strong international Tier 1 and Tier 2 customer base, as well as relationships with larger Tier 1 US service providers and cloud customers.

To make the acquisition pay off, Infinera needed to move the metro market onto its own vertically integrated products and away from the 600G Acacia modules. With the ramping up of the ICE-6 line, this is happening, which should significantly improve operating margins in CY23 and CY24 by improving margins and pumping volume across the fab.

Vertical Integration to drive Margin Expansion

Since its inception, Infinera has believed that vertical integration, including owning its own fab, is crucial for long-term competitive success and technological superiority. In the 100G cycle, Infinera was not the first to market, but its products quickly gained market share, driving the stock and earnings to high levels. However, in the past decade, the DSP has become the most critical part, and Acacia and Ciena have benefited from this trend. Infinera's multiple platforms and outsourcing have prevented it from fully benefiting from vertical integration.

As bit and baud rates increase, the importance of the design and integration of Indium Phosphide optical elements is becoming more critical, with optics playing an increasingly important role. Infinera is combining its advancements in DSP design with its third and fourth generations of Sub-Carrier Wavelengths, utilizing the same fab and components for its pluggable line and access edge products. This integration is expected to substantially reduce R&D costs and improve gross margins. Furthermore, Infinera's vertical integration is expected to give it a competitive advantage over time and help it gain market share.

Infinera

New Product Launches

Infinera has announced its new 400G ZR+ and 800G ZR/ZR+ pluggables, with the 400G ZR+ currently in qualification and undergoing field trials. The 400G ZR+ is software-configurable for point-to-multipoint deployment and has advanced element management capabilities. Infinera plans to offer both ZR and ZR+ for 800G pluggables, with the ZR+ designed for longer distances. The company is expected to start selling the pluggables in the second half of 2023, either externally or through Metro, with significant sales starting in 2024.

Additionally, Infinera has launched its next-generation 1.2TB ICE7 optical transceiver, which is anticipated to reduce the cost per bit by 30% and power per bit by 60%. The ICE7 is capable of transmitting 800G nearly 2,000 miles, three times the distance of the 800G ICE6, and is designed to provide full-network 800G service without differentiating between metro and long-haul segments. Although the ramp timing for ICE7 has not been disclosed, the improved supply chain environment since 2021 is expected to enable a faster ramp-up compared to ICE6. It is worth noting that Cisco's Acacia began shipping their 1.2 TB CIM8 in January after skipping 800G.

Financial Outlook

Infinera has set ambitious goals for gross margin expansion, aiming for a 600-700 basis point increase by 2024 and a further 300-400 BP increase by 2026. The company's plan is based on four key areas of improvement: vertical integration, supply chain improvements, pluggable sales, and the growth of the ICE series.

In terms of vertical integration, Infinera plans to achieve over 75% vertical integration by 2026, up from 39% currently. The company aims to achieve this goal through the integration of ICE-X pluggables into its Metro product, with the plan to start shipping vertically integrated Metro products in the second half of 2023. Infinera also anticipates that the growth of the ICE6 and subsequent vertically integrated models will contribute to its gross margin expansion targets. In addition to vertical integration, Infinera plans to improve its supply chain, which should add around 200 bps per year to its gross margin in 2023 and 2024. The company faced supply chain constraints in 2022, which reduced gross margins by around 400 bps. However, the company anticipates that these costs will roll off within the next two years.

The growth of the ICE series is expected to play a significant role in Infinera's gross margin expansion. The vertically integrated ICE6 is projected to increase from 28% of revenue in 2022 to 35-40% in 2023, adding around 150 bps to gross margin. Further growth of the ICE6 and subsequent vertically integrated models is anticipated to contribute an additional 100 bps by 2026. Finally, the initial sales of external pluggables are expected to add around 100 bps to gross margin between 2024 and 2026, as higher-profit ZR/XR products ramp up.

Infinera

Infinera is targeting a CAGR of 8%-12% for revenue growth between 2022 to 2026, primarily driven by growth in existing markets. The company has faced supply constraints for the ICE6 in some markets but has won new business in the Subsea market. Infinera expects external pluggable sales, including 400G ZR+ and later 800G ZR/ZR+, to add 3%-5% points of revenue growth from 2024 onwards, with sales set to begin in H2 2023. The optical market, excluding pluggables, is expected to grow at a 4%-5% CAGR, according to Infinera.

Infinera

Infinera has set a target to increase its operating margin to 15%+ by 2026, which is more than three times its current operating margin of 4.4%. The company plans to achieve this through significant gross margin expansion. In the event of a growth slowdown, Infinera may be able to reduce S&M expenses to gain an additional ~200 basis points in operating margin. The company initially plans to increase OpEx as a percentage of sales but expects to gain leverage in 2025-2026.

IInfinera

Valuation

Currently, Infinera and Ciena are the only two companies that are shipping 800G coherent technology, and buyers are seeking multiple sources of supply. If Infinera can successfully deliver on its promises over the next few years, the benefits of vertical integration, improved DSP design processes, and streamlined product suite, will lead to better investor confidence in my view. With a backlog and the scaling of 800G technology, along with the introduction of new products in pluggables, ZR+, components, and Access end markets, Infinera is well-positioned to increase its earnings potential.

Infinera's stock is trading at a discounted valuation, with a forward EV/Sales multiple of 1.2x. I remain positive on Infinera’s outlook and believe that the company has the potential to deliver strong returns for investors who are willing to take a long-term view. I keep an end of fiscal year 2023 price target of $12.5 based on a forward EV/Sales multiple of 1.5x applied to the consensus revenue 2024 estimate.

Y-charts

Risks

There are several potential challenges and risks facing Infinera, a company operating in the telecommunications industry. These include supply chain constraints which may impact both revenue and gross margins, as well as harm customer relationships if the company struggles to compete with others in terms of product delivery. Additionally, a potential macroeconomic slowdown could lead to reduced spending and limit orders. Infinera may also consider an equity or convertible offering to protect against economic downturns, but this could dilute existing shareholders if priced below the market value. Finally, the success of Infinera's new 400G ZR+ pluggables is critical to future revenue growth and failure to penetrate this market could have a significant negative impact on the company's performance.

Final Thoughts

Infinera has set ambitious goals to increase its operating margin to 15%+ by 2026. Despite tough competition from companies like Ciena, Infinera still maintains an advantage in the reach of its product, and its acquisitions of Transmode and Coriant have expanded its customer reach. Infinera's vertical integration is a strong margin driver as the products ramp up, and the latest quarterly results demonstrate this leverage. The company's advanced 800G capabilities are set to ramp up just as Huawei loses market share. Infinera's backlog is growing, setting up positive revenue growth and operating margin leverage. I believe the stock price is undervalued at current levels, and I keep an end-of-fiscal year 2023 price target of $12.5 based on a forward EV/Sales multiple of 1.5x applied to the consensus revenue 2024 estimate.