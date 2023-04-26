Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Eurofins Scientific SE. (ERFSF) Q1 2023 - Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023 1:52 PM ETEurofins Scientific SE (ERFSF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.21K Followers

Eurofins Scientific SE. (OTCPK:ERFSF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 9:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Gilles Martin - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Harry Martin - Bernstein

Annelies Vermeulen - Morgan Stanley

Neil Tyler - Redburn

James Rose - Barclays.

Arthur Truslove - Citi

Alan Wells - Jefferies

Delphine Le Louet - Société Générale.

Operator

[Starts Abruptly]

Please note that this call is being recorded and will later be available for replay on the Eurofins investor relations website. Throughout today’s presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

During today’s call, Eurofins’ management may make forward-looking statements including, but not limited to statements and the related assumptions. Management will also discuss alternative performance measures such as organic growth and EBITDA, which are defined in the footnotes of our press releases. Actual results may differ materially from objectives discussed; risks and uncertainties that may affect Eurofins future results include, but are not limited to those described in the risk factor section of the Eurofins annual and happier reports. Please also read the disclaimer on page two of this presentation subject to which this call and Q&A session are made.

Let me now turn you over the conference to Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins’ CEO. Please go ahead.

Gilles Martin

Thank you Bernard. Hello, everybody and thank you for joining our call. We do have a slideshow that has been put online and you should have received, so I will follow a few pages of that slideshow. If we go to page three of the slideshow so, in Q1 Eurofins developed as we expected a little bit better. In fact, we are turning the page of COVID, COVID revenues are as expected minimal, which will give us at last in 2024 proper comparables that are not

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.