Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Aecon Group Inc. (AEGXF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023 1:56 PM ETAecon Group Inc. (AEGXF), ARE:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.21K Followers

Start Time: 09:00 January 1, 0000 9:41 AM ET

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCPK:AEGXF)

Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call

April 26, 2023, 09:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jean-Louis Servranckx - President and CEO

David Smales - EVP and CFO

Adam Borgatti - SVP, Corporate Development and IR

Conference Call Participants

Michael Tupholme - TD Securities

Chris Murray - ATB Capital Markets

Gabriel Moreau - IA Capital Markets

Jonathan Lamers - Laurentian Bank

Frederic Bastien - Raymond James

Maxim Sytchev - National Bank Financial

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for attending today's Q1 2023 Aecon Group Incorporated Earnings Call. My name is Bailey, and I'll be your moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for question-and-answer at the end. [Operator Instructions].

It is now my pleasure to pass the conference over to our host, Adam Borgatti, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Mr. Borgatti, please proceed.

Adam Borgatti

Thank you, Bailey. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for participating in our first quarter results conference call. This is Adam Borgatti speaking. And presenting to you this morning are Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and CEO; and David Smales, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Our earnings announcement was released yesterday evening and we have posted a slide presentation on the Investing section of our Web site, which we will refer to during this call. Following our comments, we'll be glad to take questions from analysts. And we ask that the analysts keep to one question before getting back into the queue to ensure others have a chance to contribute.

As noted on Slide 2 of the presentation, listeners are reminded that the information we're sharing with you today includes forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are subject to significant risks

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.