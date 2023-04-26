jhorrocks/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Elate Group, Inc.

Elate Group Inc. (ELGP) has filed to raise $6.6 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides packing and moving services to high-end customers in the eastern U.S.

Given the company's thin capitalization, low-margin business, topline revenue contraction and excessive valuation expectations, I'll pass on the Elate Group Inc IPO.

Elate Overview

New York, NY-based Elate Group, Inc. was founded to provide "domestic concierge services and international relocation solutions" for a variety of customers in the residential, business and government markets.

Management is headed by founder, president and CEO Kevin Britt, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2013 and was previously a licensed investment advisor at Fordham Financial Management.

The company’s primary markets include the following:

Boston, MA

Greenwich CT

Southampton NY

Woodcliff Lake NJ

New York NY

Philadelphia PA

Washington DC.

Management has plans to expand its footprint to southern and western states in the U.S.

As of December 31, 2022, Elate has booked fair market value investment of approximately $473,000 from investors.

Elate - Customer Acquisition

The firm seeks primarily residential high-end moving opportunities through its direct marketing efforts and through partner referrals.

The company also bids on government moving opportunities.

Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen slightly as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 11.2% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 10.8% Click to enlarge

The Sales & Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales & Marketing expense, was negative (0.4x) in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC.)

Elate’s Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Technavio, the U.S. moving services market is forecast to grow in absolute terms by $1.95 billion from 2021 to 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 2.04% for the forecast period.

The main drivers for this expected growth are growth in the U.S. real estate industry and a pent-up demand for moving in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, employment changes in the U.S. may drive moving demand away from high-density cities toward lower-density, lower-cost housing areas.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

AGS Worldwide Movers

ArcBest Corp.

Armstrong Relocation and Companies

Arpin Van Lines

Atlas World Group

Beltmann Relocation Group

Coleman World Group

UniGroup CA

Wheaton World Wide Moving.

Elate Group, Inc. Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Declining topline revenue

Dropping gross profit and gross margin

A swing to operating loss

Reduced cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 4,779,512 -4.0% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 4,979,856 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 2,313,734 -12.8% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 2,653,964 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 48.41% -9.2% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 53.29% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (241,780) -5.1% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 1,233,835 24.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (268,179) -5.6% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 1,055,009 22.1% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 875,127 Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 1,207,708 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

As of December 31, 2022, Elate had $430,180 in cash and $2.0 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was $875,127.

Elate Group, Inc. IPO Details

Elate intends to raise $6.6 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, offering 1.1 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $6.00 each.

Class A common stockholders will receive one vote per share and the company owners - the Britt Family - will own Class B stock with ten votes per share and will retain controlling voting power immediately post-IPO.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $32.3 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 17.32%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering (assuming the exercise of any Pre-funded Warrants and assuming the Underwriter does not exercise the over-allotment option) as follows: [i] approximately 27%, or $1.5 million, for general corporate purposes, including working capital, [ii] approximately 22%, or $1.2 million, dedicated to the expansion of our current service lines into additional states and enlarging our cross-border services into Canada, [iii] approximately 33%, or $1.8 million, towards the entry into, development and enhancement of, the storage facility segment, which may include potential acquisitions of existing facilities, [iv] approximately 4%, or $0.2 million, towards the repayment of indebtedness, and [v] approximately 14%, or $0.8 million, towards capital expenditures related to increasing of our vehicle fleet and other tooling. Any additional capital needed for capital expenditures related to the increasing of our vehicle fleet and for capital needed for our storage facility segment will be obtained from bank financing. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management did not characterize the firm's exposure to legal proceedings, if any.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Aegis Capital Corp.

Valuation Metrics For Elate

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $38,100,000 Enterprise Value $32,277,503 Price / Sales 7.97 EV / Revenue 6.75 EV / EBITDA -133.50 Earnings Per Share -$0.04 Operating Margin -5.06% Net Margin -5.61% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 17.32% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $6.00 Net Free Cash Flow $875,127 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 2.30% Debt / EBITDA Multiple -0.27 Revenue Growth Rate -4.02% (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

Commentary About Elate’s IPO

ELGP is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general corporate expansion plans and working capital requirements.

The company’s financials have produced decreased topline revenue, lowered gross profit and gross margin, a swing to operating loss and less cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was $875,127.

Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has decreased; its Sales & Marketing efficiency multiple was negative (0.4x) in the most recent year.

The firm currently plans to pay dividends at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Elate’s recent capital spending history indicates it has not spent on capital expenditures.

The market opportunity for providing moving services in the U.S. is expected to grow at a low rate of growth in the coming years.

Aegis Capital Corp. is the sole underwriter and the only IPO led by the firm over the last 12-month period has generated a return of negative (56.7%) since its IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include the high cyclicality of the moving business, intense competition and high fragmentation with low barriers to entry and other risks.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 6.75x despite decreasing topline revenue.

Given Elate Group Inc's thin capitalization, low-margin business, topline revenue contraction and excessive valuation expectations, I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.