Elate Group Proposes Terms For $6.6 Million IPO
Summary
- Elate Group Inc. has filed revised proposed terms to raise $6.6 million in gross proceeds from a U.S. IPO.
- The firm provides moving and storage services to primarily high-end residential, business and government customers in the eastern U.S.
- Elate has produced declining topline revenue, operates in a highly fragmented and competitive business with low barriers to entry, and the IPO appears excessively priced.
- I'll pass on the Elate Group Inc IPO.
A Quick Take On Elate Group, Inc.
Elate Group Inc. (ELGP) has filed to raise $6.6 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.
The firm provides packing and moving services to high-end customers in the eastern U.S.
Given the company's thin capitalization, low-margin business, topline revenue contraction and excessive valuation expectations, I'll pass on the Elate Group Inc IPO.
Elate Overview
New York, NY-based Elate Group, Inc. was founded to provide "domestic concierge services and international relocation solutions" for a variety of customers in the residential, business and government markets.
Management is headed by founder, president and CEO Kevin Britt, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2013 and was previously a licensed investment advisor at Fordham Financial Management.
The company’s primary markets include the following:
Boston, MA
Greenwich CT
Southampton NY
Woodcliff Lake NJ
New York NY
Philadelphia PA
Washington DC.
Management has plans to expand its footprint to southern and western states in the U.S.
As of December 31, 2022, Elate has booked fair market value investment of approximately $473,000 from investors.
Elate - Customer Acquisition
The firm seeks primarily residential high-end moving opportunities through its direct marketing efforts and through partner referrals.
The company also bids on government moving opportunities.
Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen slightly as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Sales & Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022
|
11.2%
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021
|
10.8%
(Source - SEC.)
The Sales & Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales & Marketing expense, was negative (0.4x) in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC.)
Elate’s Market & Competition
According to a 2022 market research report by Technavio, the U.S. moving services market is forecast to grow in absolute terms by $1.95 billion from 2021 to 2026.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 2.04% for the forecast period.
The main drivers for this expected growth are growth in the U.S. real estate industry and a pent-up demand for moving in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, employment changes in the U.S. may drive moving demand away from high-density cities toward lower-density, lower-cost housing areas.
Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:
AGS Worldwide Movers
ArcBest Corp.
Armstrong Relocation and Companies
Arpin Van Lines
Atlas World Group
Beltmann Relocation Group
Coleman World Group
UniGroup CA
Wheaton World Wide Moving.
Elate Group, Inc. Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Declining topline revenue
Dropping gross profit and gross margin
A swing to operating loss
Reduced cash flow from operations.
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022
|
$ 4,779,512
|
-4.0%
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021
|
$ 4,979,856
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022
|
$ 2,313,734
|
-12.8%
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021
|
$ 2,653,964
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022
|
48.41%
|
-9.2%
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021
|
53.29%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022
|
$ (241,780)
|
-5.1%
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021
|
$ 1,233,835
|
24.8%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022
|
$ (268,179)
|
-5.6%
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021
|
$ 1,055,009
|
22.1%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022
|
$ 875,127
|
Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021
|
$ 1,207,708
(Source - SEC.)
As of December 31, 2022, Elate had $430,180 in cash and $2.0 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was $875,127.
Elate Group, Inc. IPO Details
Elate intends to raise $6.6 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, offering 1.1 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $6.00 each.
Class A common stockholders will receive one vote per share and the company owners - the Britt Family - will own Class B stock with ten votes per share and will retain controlling voting power immediately post-IPO.
The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $32.3 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 17.32%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering (assuming the exercise of any Pre-funded Warrants and assuming the Underwriter does not exercise the over-allotment option) as follows: [i] approximately 27%, or $1.5 million, for general corporate purposes, including working capital, [ii] approximately 22%, or $1.2 million, dedicated to the expansion of our current service lines into additional states and enlarging our cross-border services into Canada, [iii] approximately 33%, or $1.8 million, towards the entry into, development and enhancement of, the storage facility segment, which may include potential acquisitions of existing facilities, [iv] approximately 4%, or $0.2 million, towards the repayment of indebtedness, and [v] approximately 14%, or $0.8 million, towards capital expenditures related to increasing of our vehicle fleet and other tooling. Any additional capital needed for capital expenditures related to the increasing of our vehicle fleet and for capital needed for our storage facility segment will be obtained from bank financing.
(Source - SEC.)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management did not characterize the firm's exposure to legal proceedings, if any.
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Aegis Capital Corp.
Valuation Metrics For Elate
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$38,100,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$32,277,503
|
Price / Sales
|
7.97
|
EV / Revenue
|
6.75
|
EV / EBITDA
|
-133.50
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.04
|
Operating Margin
|
-5.06%
|
Net Margin
|
-5.61%
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
17.32%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$6.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
$875,127
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
2.30%
|
Debt / EBITDA Multiple
|
-0.27
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
-4.02%
(Source - SEC.)
Commentary About Elate’s IPO
ELGP is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general corporate expansion plans and working capital requirements.
The company’s financials have produced decreased topline revenue, lowered gross profit and gross margin, a swing to operating loss and less cash flow from operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was $875,127.
Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has decreased; its Sales & Marketing efficiency multiple was negative (0.4x) in the most recent year.
The firm currently plans to pay dividends at the discretion of the Board of Directors.
Elate’s recent capital spending history indicates it has not spent on capital expenditures.
The market opportunity for providing moving services in the U.S. is expected to grow at a low rate of growth in the coming years.
Aegis Capital Corp. is the sole underwriter and the only IPO led by the firm over the last 12-month period has generated a return of negative (56.7%) since its IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include the high cyclicality of the moving business, intense competition and high fragmentation with low barriers to entry and other risks.
As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 6.75x despite decreasing topline revenue.
Given Elate Group Inc's thin capitalization, low-margin business, topline revenue contraction and excessive valuation expectations, I'll pass on the IPO.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
