Hutchison Port Holdings Trust: Our Ugly Duckling Is Getting Prettier

Apr. 26, 2023 3:21 PM ETHutchison Port Holdings Trust (HCTPF)CKHUY
Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.69K Followers

Summary

  • Last year earnings of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust dropped 37% YoY as China was struggling with the pandemic.
  • A recovery in China's PMI bodes well for a boost in trade.
  • An attractive dividend yield of 9% plus a good chance for more to come means shareholders are paid to wait.

Loading Container Ship in the Port of Baltimore - Aerial

halbergman

HCTPF logo

HCTPF logo (Hutchison Port Holdings Trust Ltd)

Investment thesis

From time to time, some of our followers comment on losses in value they have in some of their positions. People dislike losses, even if it is just a paper loss, twice as much

HCTPF's share price has double

HCTPF's share price has doubled (Yahoo Finance)

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust - dividend history

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust - dividend history (Data from HCTPF. Graph by TIH)

Yantian Terminal in Shenzhen, China

Yantian Terminal in Shenzhen, China (Hutchison Port Holdings Trust 2022 Annual Report)

Throughput volumes

Throughput volumes (Hutchison Holdings Port Trust 2022 Financial Results presentation)

Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HCTPF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

We are long HPHT and DBS in Singapore.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

