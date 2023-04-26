Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Williams-Sonoma: Top Pick As Recessionary Pressures Wane With Multiple Strong Growth Vectors

Apr. 26, 2023 3:25 PM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)1 Comment
Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
3.44K Followers

Summary

  • WSM is facing recessionary pressures and its near-term growth outlook is murky.
  • Operating metrics are impressive, the balance sheet is pristine, and I see the potential for continued strong FCF generation.
  • The valuation today is compelling, and improvements in the overall economic picture should be a catalyst heading into 2024.

Trisha"s Tailgate Presented By Williams-Sonoma At Notre Dame

Daniel Boczarski

Following full year 2022 results, I am writing today to update my outlook on Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM). Until recently, the company has been relatively immune from recessionary pressures.

Returns over time

FAST Graphs

Over the longer term, WSM has modestly outperformed the

Brands

Company presentation

Taking market share

Company presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Earnings growth over time

FAST Graphs

earnings growth over shorter term

FAST Graphs

earnings projections

FAST Graphs

FCF projections

FAST Graphs

This article was written by

Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
3.44K Followers
My goal is to highlight the highest quality companies in the market, value or growth.  I buy with a long-term time horizon, and am typically looking for companies with strong competitive advantages, solid management, and a history of creating shareholder value.https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-wheeler

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.