Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 26, 2023 2:52 PM ETStandard Chartered PLC (SCBFF), SCBFY
Standard Chartered PLC (OTCPK:SCBFF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

William Winters - CEO

Andrew Halford - CFO

Gregg Powell - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Guy Stebbings - BNP Paribas

Joseph Dickerson - Jefferies

Alastair Ryan - Bank of America

Perlie Mong - KBW

Aman Rakkar - Barclays

Andrew Coombs - Citi

Robert Noble - Deutsche Bank

Thomas Rayner - Numis

Gurpreet Sahi - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Standard Chartered First Quarter 2023 Results Presentation. All lines have been place on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would also like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you.

I'd now like to welcome Bill Winters, Chief Executive, to begin the conference. Bill, over to you.

William Winters

Good morning and good afternoon. Thanks for joining our first quarter results call today. I'll make some opening remarks, and Andy will talk to the numbers before we do the usual Q&A.

Our first quarter results were strong. And despite the challenging external environment, income was up 13% to $4.4 billion. And underlying profit before tax improved 25% to $1.7 billion. This is our highest first quarter profit since 2014. Return on tangible equity was up 170 basis points to 11.9%. We've also made really good strong progress on each of our strategic initiatives, growing our network business, our affluent client segment, and sustainable finance income, while accelerating the growth of our mass market retail business. This has led to growth in noninterest rate sensitive financial markets and wealth businesses from the dip we experienced through the middle of last year, allowing us to fully capitalize on our interest rate exposures, while positioning us for strong growth for the remainder of the year and beyond.

