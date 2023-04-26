Advantest Corporation (ATEYY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Advantest Corporation (OTCPK:ATEYY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Yoshitake Kobayashi - Head of IR

Atsushi Fujita - Director, Senior Executive Director, CFO and CCO, EVP Corporate Administration Group

Yoshiaki Yoshida - Representative Director, President & Group CEO

Yasuo Mihashi - Senior Executive Officer, Co-CSO, Executive Vice President, Corporate Planning & Stakeholder Relations Group

Kimiya Sakamoto - Senior Executive Officer, CCRO, Executive Vice President, Sales Group

Conference Call Participants

Yu Yoshida - CLSA

Shuhei Nakamura - Goldman Sachs

Kenji Yasui - UBS

Mikio Hirakawa - BofA Securities

Masahiro Shibano - Citigroup

Yuya Yamamoto - Mizuho Securities

Yoshitake Kobayashi

Thank you for joining Advantest FY 2022 Financial Briefing despite your busy schedule.

Let us introduce Advantest attendees, Representative Director, President and Group CEO, Yoshida; Director, Senior Executive Director, CFO and CCO, EVP Corporate Administration Group, Fujita; Senior Executive Officer, CCRO, EVP Sales Group, Sakamoto; Senior Executive Officer, Co-CSO, EVP Corporate Planning & Stakeholder Relations Group, Mihashi. And I will facilitate this session, I'm Kobayashi from the Investor Relations.

Today, Fujita will present the financial results for FY 2022 followed by Yoshida, presenting second mid-term business plan progress report and FY 2023 outlook. After that, we'd like to take questions from you. And this time after questions from institutional investors and analysts, we will take questions from the press members for 15 minutes from 5:00 p.m. Closing time will be 05:15 p.m.

Today's presentation materials are uploaded on the TDNet and on our website. Please download them if you are participating via telephone line. Let us make some advance notice before we begin the presentation. In the briefings, we will present may include forward-looking statements based on our current forecast. They may all entail risks and uncertainties. Please understand that actual results may be different from our outlook.

