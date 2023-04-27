Get Ready To Back Up The Truck On 10 Coiled-Spring Dividend Aristocrats

Khosrork

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, April 24.

Part 1 of this series taught us why dividend growth is so important.

Wide Moat Research

In fact, strong and consistent dividend growth is the most powerful secret on Wall Street, helping millions of income investors avoid disastrous retirement-killing losses and instead enjoy retirement dream returns.

Long-Term Consensus Return Potential

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return ZEUS Income Growth (My family hedge fund) 4.2% 10.0% 14.2% 9.9% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 2.0% 11.3% 13.2% 9.3% Nasdaq 0.8% 11.2% 12.0% 8.4% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF 3.6% 7.6% 11.2% 7.8% REITs 3.9% 7.0% 10.9% 7.6% Dividend Champions 2.6% 8.1% 10.7% 7.5% Dividend Aristocrats 1.9% 8.5% 10.4% 7.3% S&P 500 1.7% 8.5% 10.2% 7.1% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 2.1% 5.1% 7.2% 5.0% Click to enlarge

(Sources: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar)

We learned that the dividend champions offer superior yield and slightly better long-term return potential than their more famous aristocrat cousins.

And we saw how all 133 aristocrats, champions, kings, and global aristocrats compared by consensus growth.

But now it's time to show you how to quickly and easily build the ultimate dividend aristocrat growth portfolio. One that's potentially likely to outperform the S&P in the coming face-ripping bull market which may begin by the end of the year.

September or October, historically speaking

Possibly in July or August if the debt ceiling crisis results in a 2011-style correction

How To Find The Best Fast-Growing Aristocrats You Can Safely Buy Today

Let me show you how to screen the Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal, which runs off the DK 500 Master List, to find dividend aristocrats for this recession.

The Dividend Kings 500 Master List includes some of the world's best companies, including:

Every dividend champion (25+ year dividend growth streaks, including foreign aristocrats)

Every dividend aristocrat

Every dividend king (50+ year dividend growth streaks)

Every Ultra SWAN (as close to perfect quality companies as exist)

The 20% highest quality REITs, according to iREIT

40 of the world's best growth blue chips

Step Screening Criteria Companies Remaining % Of Master List 1 Dividend Champions List 133 26.60% 2 Reasonable Buy or better (nothing overvalued) 77 15.40% 3 Sort By Growth 0.00% 4 Select the Top 10 Fastest Growing Aristocrats 10 2.00% Total Time 1 Minute Click to enlarge

OK, so now let's take a look at what 10 fast-growing aristocrats in five sectors are the growth champions, according to analysts.

The 10 Fastest Growing Aristocrats That Are Reasonably Priced Today

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Here they are in order of fastest growth.

I've linked to articles about each company for further research.

Fundamental Summary

1.9% very safe yield (1.15% severe recession cut risk)

22.5% undervalued (potentially strong buy)

15.7% growth

17.6% long-term total return consensus

45-year dividend growth streak

3.7% 30-year bankruptcy risk (A- credit rating)

Lowe's 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

MSA Safety 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Albemarle 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Cincinnati Financial 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Carlisle Companies 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Polaris 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Caterpillar 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Automatic Data Processing 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Parker-Hannifin 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Chubb 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

S&P 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Average 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential: 58% vs. 25% S&P

Average 2025 Annual Consensus Total Return Potential: 19% vs. 9% S&P

So we have exceptional quality and safety and growth that's almost 2X that of the S&P.

That means potentially life-changing long-term return potential.

Long-Term Consensus Total Return Potential

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 10 Fastest-Growing Aristocrats 1.9% 15.7% 17.6% 12.3% ZEUS Income Growth (My family hedge fund) 4.2% 10.0% 14.2% 9.9% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 2.0% 11.3% 13.2% 9.3% Nasdaq 0.8% 11.2% 12.0% 8.4% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF 3.6% 7.6% 11.2% 7.8% REITs 3.9% 7.0% 10.9% 7.6% Dividend Champions 2.6% 8.1% 10.7% 7.5% Dividend Aristocrats 1.9% 8.5% 10.4% 7.3% S&P 500 1.7% 8.5% 10.2% 7.1% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 2.1% 5.1% 7.2% 5.0% Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar)

Exceptional quality and safety and return potential far beyond almost any ETF.

Historical Total Returns Since 1994

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Market-smashing returns for nearly 30 years.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

The average 12-month rolling return of 18% matches the long-term consensus from analysts.

Best Bull Market Rallies From Bear Market Lows Since 1994

Time Frame (Years) Annual Returns Total Returns 1 91% 91% 3 43% 194% 5 34% 330% 7 24% 356% 10 23% 692% 15 17% 987% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

The average rolling 12-month return is 60% better than the S&P, implying that these 12 aristocrats could potentially soar as much as 74% in the first year of the new bull market.

Note that for this to actually happen, they would have to decline significantly since they're currently 20% undervalued, with about 27% single year return potential justified by current fundamentals.

To rally 74% from here would require a significant bubble, in which case you would want to start trimming or selling them if they become 50% historically overvalued.

Income Growth That Rich Retirement Dreams Are Made Of

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Take a look at what fast aristocrat growth can do over 29 years.

14.2% annual income growth vs. 8.1% S&P

2022 yield on cost 126% vs. 23% S&P

Analysts expect future income growth to be similar to the last 29 years.

Time Frame (Years) Inflation-Adjusted Yield On Cost 1 2.1% 5 3.3% 10 5.8% 15 10.3% 20 18.0% 30 55.4% 40 170.6% 50 525.1% Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

The Downside Of This Portfolio And How To Address Them

Some investors can't tolerate a 1.9% yield, no matter how safe it is or how fast it grows.

In addition, the volatility is higher than many investors can stand.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

While this hyper-growth aristocrat portfolio isn't particularly more volatile than the S&P during most bear markets, most investors underperform the market over time because they can't stomach even market-level bear market declines.

JPMorgan Asset Management

Most investors would have made 2X better returns over the last 20 years by investing in a balanced stock/bond portfolio like a 60/40. This article walks you through the reason that long bonds plus managed futures are the single best long-term hedging strategy of the last 53 years.

97% statistically likely to continue working in the future

The nice thing about this hedging strategy is that it helps boost yield in addition to slashing volatility.

KMLM + EDV/ZROZ/UTHY = 6.6% yield and long-term consensus return potential/historical returns

So what does this mean?

16.6% KMLM

16.6% long-bonds (UTHY is my personal favorite)

66.6% these 10 hyper-growth aristocrats (6.66% each)

Hyper-Growth Aristocrat Plus Portfolio Vs. 60/40

Metric 60/40 Hyper-Growth Aristocrat Plus X Better Than 60/40 Yield 2.1% 3.3% 1.57 Growth Consensus 5.1% 10.6% 2.08 LT Consensus Total Return Potential 7.2% 13.9% 1.93 Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 5.0% 9.7% 1.93 Safe Withdrawal Rate (Risk And Inflation-Adjusted Expected Returns) 2.8% 7.5% 2.69 Conservative Time To Double (Years) 26.0 9.7 2.69 Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Hyper-Growth Aristocrat Plus Portfolio Vs. 60/40

Metric S&P Hyper-Growth Aristocrat Plus X Better Than S&P 500 Yield 1.7% 3.3% 1.94 Growth Consensus 8.5% 10.6% 1.25 LT Consensus Total Return Potential 10.2% 13.9% 1.36 Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 7.1% 9.7% 1.36 Safe Withdrawal Rate (Risk And Inflation-Adjusted Expected Returns) 4.9% 7.5% 1.53 Conservative Time To Double (Years) 14.8 9.7 1.53 Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Historical Returns Since December 2007 (Start Of The Great Recession)

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Far lower volatility and 56% better negative-volatility-adjusted total returns (Sortino ratio) than the S&P and 17% better than the aristocrats on their own.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Don't think a 67% stock/33% hedging portfolio can beat the market? Well, it did, by about 2% per year, just like analysts expect in the future.

Riding Over The Market's Most Extreme Potholes In A Rolls Royce

Bear Market Hyper-Growth Aristocrats + Hedges 60/40 S&P Nasdaq 2022 Stagflation -6% -21% -28% -35% Pandemic Crash -13% -13% -34% -13% 2018 -10% -9% -21% -17% 2011 -10% -16% -22% -11% Great Recession -28% -44% -58% -59% 2008 -10% -33% -37% -42% Average -13% -23% -33% -30% Median Decline -10% -19% -31% -26% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

How about higher yield than a 60/40, with lower volatility and market-beating returns that are expected to outperform the Nasdaq over time?

That's the power of a diversified balanced hyper-growth aristocrat portfolio.

Bottom Line On 10 Dividend Aristocrats

Let me be clear: I'm not calling the bottom in these hyper-growth aristocrats. (I'm not a market timer).

Even Ultra SWAN aristocrats can fall hard and fast in a bear market.

Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.

Over 30-plus years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck

In the short term, luck is 25X as powerful as fundamentals

In the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck

While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about 10 fastest-growing aristocrats.

Lowe's MSA Safety Albemarle Cincinnati Financial Carlisle Companies Polaris Caterpillar Automatic Data Processing Parker-Hannifin Chubb

Fundamental Summary

1.9% very safe yield (1.15% severe recession cut risk)

22.5% undervalued (potentially strong buy)

15.7% growth

17.6% long-term total return consensus

45-year dividend growth streak

3.7% 30-year bankruptcy risk (A- credit rating)

Analysts expect these aristocrats to soar 58% by 2025, twice the S&P consensus.

However, historically speaking, these faster-growing companies have the potential for a 74% rally off the bear market low, compared to 47% for the S&P (historical 12-month bull market rally).

More importantly, whether you're interested or need to hedge your portfolio to sleep well at night in a recession, these aristocrats create a core portfolio that can potentially deliver superior yield, growth, and total returns than either a 60/40, the S&P, or even the Nasdaq.

All with 67% smaller peak declines in bear markets.

-7% in October 2022 vs. -21% 60/40, -28% S&P, and -35% Nasdaq

This is high-yield Ultra SWAN investing at its finest. World-beater blue-chip assets, utilizing the best-performing asset class in history plus the best hedging strategy of the last 53 years.

Are you worried about the debt ceiling?

Congressional Budget Office, US Treasury

S&P and Goldman Sachs say we're likely headed for another 2011-style crisis.

Daily Shot

The bond market says the risk of default is the highest in history, higher than the debt ceiling crises of 2013, 2011, and 1995.

Well, guess what? These fast-growing aristocrats will be just fine, even if we do end up going over the cliff.

Daily Shot

Moody's estimates a two-month default would trigger a 5% GDP contraction and 7.5 million job losses.

Basically equal to another Great Recession.

These 10 aristocrats didn't cut their dividends in 2008, and they're 98.85% likely to keep raising their dividends just as they have for 45 years.

And if you own them in a hedged portfolio, you will benefit from around 63% lower declines in the crash that would surely follow a temporary default.

Ultra SWAN high-yield investing is all about never having to worry about the debt ceiling, inflation, Fed, geopolitics, or the economy.

It's about letting the world's best companies work hard for you so that one day you don't have to.