My Income Portfolio And Return Of Capital

Summary

  • Eighteen of the twenty-six titles in my total portfolio are CEFs, whose distributions may consist of income, capital gain or return of capital.
  • In this article, I decided to examine the components of their distributions for early 2023, so as to understand whether and how much is return of capital.
  • Indeed, CEF managers’ reliance on return of capital has always been suspicious to me, even though it has little tax implication for me as an Italian.
  • However, its most worrying aspect is that it lowers the quality of distributions, threatening their sustainability in the long term.

Cuccioli di Lagotto Romagnolo in cesto di legno

Lagotto Romagnolo puppies.

Vesnaandjic/E+ via Getty Images

I Love My Dog

Cat Stevens released a song with this title on his first album (1967). At the time I was a child, I didn’t listen to Cat Stevens, and dogs scared me. A few years

I graduated in Languages in 1988, and then worked for 25 years as an editor at various publishing houses. In 2005, fate turned my attention to the world of finance, and when I lost my job in 2013, I decided to dedicate myself to it. In particular, I focused on building an income portfolio based on ETFs and CEFs. Although I have never worked as a Financial Advisor, I believe that sharing my experiences with managing my own income portfolio can provide others with helpful insights for their own portfolios.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BST,CCD,CGO,EOS,ETO,EVT,GOF,HTD,PCN,PDI,PDT,PTY,RQI,SPE,UTF,UTG,JEPI,JEPQ,QYLD,RYLD,XYLD,ARCC,CCAP,RVT,USOI,XFLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

