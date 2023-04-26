Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

FXY: U.S. Recession Could Reignite A Flight To Safety To The Yen

  • The yen has a strong history of appreciating during periods of U.S. recessions as U.S. interest rate cuts cause a relative tightening in Japanese monetary policy.
  • This time around, the yen is also starting from a position of extreme undervaluation, almost 50% below its fair value in purchasing power parity terms, which adds to potential upside.
  • The Invesco CurrencyShares® Japanese Yen Trust ETF offers a way to benefit from a rise in the yen, as it attracts safe haven inflows due to higher real bond yields.

The safe haven characteristics of the Japanese yen may once again come to the fore if we see the U.S. experience a recession, and the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) would be set to rise significantly. The

Chart

FXY ETF (Bloomberg)

Chart

FXY Vs Spread of Japan over US 10-Year Inflation-Linked Bond Yields (Bloomberg)

Chart

USD/JPY Real Exchange Rate. Fair Value = 100 (Bloomberg, OECD)

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FXY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

