Safe And Smart Playbook Helps CLOI Outperform In Q1

Apr. 26, 2023 4:41 PM ETCLOI
Summary

  • Portfolio positioning and security selection were key performance drivers for the VanEck CLO ETF in Q1 as the Fund outperformed the J.P. Morgan CLO Index.
  • Despite the second and third largest failures in US banking history with Signature and Silicon Valley Bank, larger banks remain well-capitalized for the time being and are unlikely to face liquidity issues.
  • As CLO tranches are priced to worst, the yield to maturity, spread, and convexity are underpriced given the optionality to be redeemed prior to maturity.

Portfolio positioning and security selection were key performance drivers for the VanEck CLO ETF in Q1 as the Fund outperformed the J.P. Morgan CLO Index.

The VanEck CLO ETF (the "Fund") outperformed its benchmark, the J.P. Morgan CLO Index, in the first

CLOI Total Return and Credit Allocation

Source: JP Morgan and Morningstar as of 3/31/2023. AAA Rated CLOs represented by J.P. Morgan CLO AAA Index, AA Rated CLOs represented by J.P. Morgan CLO AA Index, A Rated CLOs represented by J.P. Morgan CLO A Index, BBB Rated CLOs represented by J.P. Morgan CLO BBB Index.

VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

