The late and unlamented Chevrolet Bolt EUV Crossover shaunl/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

It's a fair conjecture that General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) executives are hoping the Chevrolet Bolt EV - the automaker's bid to sell an affordable mass-market car that could compete with Tesla (TSLA) - will soon be forgotten.

Mary Barra, GM CEO, announced Tuesday the Bolt will be discontinued at the end of 2023. Introduced in 2017, Bolt sold fewer than 40,000 copies in its hatchback version. A newer crossover Bolt EUV body style, which debuted in 2021, barely got off the ground before then entire lineup was recalled following 19 battery fires that were traced to a rare manufacturing defect by LG Chem, the battery's supplier. (LG paid GM $1.9 billion for the debacle.)

Chevy Bolt's ill-fated model run constituted a broader and deeper cautionary signal to investors that electrification would not be a quick, simple or easy matter of popping out the gasoline engine and dropping in a battery and some motors. GM, backed by impressive financial and human resources, still faces tremendous headwinds as it endeavors to phase out fossil fuel models over the next decade.

Turbulent weather

First and foremost will be persuading mainstream car buyers in the U.S. that battery-powered electrics are ready for prime time, given the nation's paucity of charging stations as compared with the ease and convenience of numerous gasoline filling stations. The Bolt didn't accomplish that task. Canceling the Bolt clears a path for better battery-electric models and a new chemistry GM calls Ultium. The Bolt's exit sends a further signal to investors that battery technology is bound to improve with time and that GM will spare no effort to master the technology, ideally in short enough order to produce decent financial returns.

GM, having once opposed progressively tighter tailpipe emission standards that effectively mandate manufacture of zero emission vehicles, has thrown in the towel. Yet GM also knows that Washington can't force consumers to buy electrics. (Massive taxpayer-funded incentives could do the trick - though they also could trigger a political backlash.)

Barra declined on Tuesday to comment on the EPA's latest proposal to ratchet up fleet emission standards, sidestepping an analyst question "(until we) dig into the details a little bit more on what's being put out there to make sure that we're - this is being driven - able to be driven by customer demand, because anything else is not going to be productive."

A second headwind is the supply base for batteries, manufacturers and miners of critical minerals. Along with its financial results, GM said separately it was investing $3 billion in a battery partnership with South Korean manufacturer Samsung SDI to build a plant at a so-far undisclosed location in the U.S. GM said Samsung will produce "nickel-rich prismatic and cylindrical cells" which differ from the Ultium pouch cells produced by LG Chem that are used in GM's newest U.S. EVs.

Strong numbers

On Tuesday, following report of a strong first quarter that beat analyst expectations, GM raised its adjusted earnings expectations for the year to a range of $11 billion to $13 billion, or $6.35 to $7.35 a share, up from a previous range of $10.5 billion to $12.5 billion, or between $6 and $7 a share. GM also raised expectations for adjusted automotive free cash flow to a range of $5.5 billion and $7.5 billion, up from an earlier forecast of $5 billion to $7 billion.

GM shares are trading at an anemic 5.4 price-earnings multiple.

GM employees (Macrotrends)

The strong quarter resulted from the performance of GM's gasoline models, notably its truck line. The company produced 864,000 vehicles against just over 20,000 battery electrics (on the strength of the soon-to-be-discontinued Bolt) delivered at retail, giving it 8.4% of the U.S. BEV market.

GM lowered guidance for net income attributable to stockholders because of $875 million in special charges related to a previously announced employee buyout program during the quarter. The new net income range for the year is between $8.4 billion and $9.9 billion, down from $8.7 billion to $10.1 billion.

Another sign of GM's propulsion strategy was the announcement earlier in April that a new model, the 2024 Buick Envista, will be the last gasoline model Buick intends to introduce. All subsequent Buicks will run on batteries.

Buick Envista, Avenir version (GM)

A small crossover built on the same architecture as the new Chevrolet Trax, Envista will be imported from a GM plant in South Korea and sell for as little as $23,495. Envista is currently sold in China, a country that had been a mainstay of GM's sales for the past two decades. Lately, GM China has been fading in competition with a homegrown industry that GM, which has sold 10 million vehicles with partners in China since 1998, helped to stimulate with its leadership, capital and expertise.

Middle kingdom blues

GM China's wholesale production dropped to 462,000 for the quarter, down from 604,000 a year ago. Revenue in the country is down, as is GM's market share. With so much competition and the preponderance of Chinese BEV manufacturers, GM's future in the country looks unpromising.

On the strength of a positive Q1 earnings beat, a new battery supplier and a bold stroke dropping Bolt from its lineup, GM might have expected to see a pop in its share price, even if not large and prolonged. Such wasn't the case, the shares falling to $33 and change at the close of Tuesday's trading and further on Wednesday.

The risk of GM's accelerated electrification strategy - in contrast to the more cautious approach by Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) and Hyundai Group - could be weighing heavily on the minds of investors. Backtracking from such a strategy, should it prove ill-fated, won't be easy and would likely require government intervention.

Wall Street and Seeking Alpha analysts generally are bullish on GM shares, while Seeking Alpha's own quant rating assesses the shares as a HOLD.

Abundant opportunities elsewhere in the stock market add up to a HOLD on GM shares.