Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

GM Kills Chevy Bolt Electric, Paving Way For EVs Using Newer Ultium Chemistry

Apr. 26, 2023 4:44 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)TSLA
Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.07K Followers

Summary

  • Gasoline models produce strong Q1 revenue, cash flow and earnings for the automaker.
  • GM moves to second place in U.S. EV deliveries behind Tesla, delivering 20,000 in the quarter.
  • Staying the course for an all-EV fleet by 2035, CEO Mary Barra sidesteps endorsement of EPA’s latest proposal to tighten tailpipe emissions of current gasoline models.
  • Equity investors remain unconvinced that GM will migrate to a profitable, growing EV business.

Chevrolet Bolt EUV Crossover

The late and unlamented Chevrolet Bolt EUV Crossover

shaunl/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

It's a fair conjecture that General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) executives are hoping the Chevrolet Bolt EV - the automaker's bid to sell an affordable mass-market car that could

graph

GM employees (Macrotrends)

car

Buick Envista, Avenir version (GM)

This article was written by

Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.07K Followers
I am a journalist based in Detroit, having spent almost my entire career writing about business and economic subjects for The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg. I'm the author of two books and am an acknowledged expert on the world automotive industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, GM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.