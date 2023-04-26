Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Moody's: Resilient Analytics Business With Close To 100% Recurring Revenue

Apr. 26, 2023 4:51 PM ETMoody's Corporation (MCO)
Marcel Knoop
Summary

  • Moody's is most commonly known as one of the two market leaders in credit ratings, together with S&P Global Inc.
  • The overlooked Analytics business is Moody's crown jewel, with close to 100% recurring revenue and strong retention rates.
  • When global issuance activity recovers, Moody's operating margin should bounce back to pre-pandemic levels.
  • Despite my DCF calculation indicating that Moody's is slightly overvalued at the current price of $306.77, I initiate coverage on Moody's with a "buy" rating.

Introduction

In this article, I want to start coverage of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moody's is most widely known as one of the big three credit rating providers, the other two being S&P Global Inc. (

Company Overview from Moody's recent 10-K filing

Company Overview (Moody's 10-K - Part I Item 1)

Chart showing rating revenue distribution for the major rating providers since FY2013

Rating revenue overview since FY2013 (Moody's and S&P Global reports; Author estimates)

Chart showing the total rating revenue since 2013

Total rating revenue since FY2013 (Moody's and S&P Global reports; Author estimates)

Slide from the presentation showing the decrease in global rates issuance in 2022

YoY Issuance (S&P Global 4th quarter FY2022 earnings presentation)

Chart showing the development of MIS Adjusted EBIT-Margin since FY2013

MIS Adjusted EBIT-Margin since FY2013 (Moody's reports)

Chart showing the development of recurring and transaction revenue for the MIS segment

MIS recurring vs. transaction revenue since FY2013 (Moody's reports)

Snipped from the 10-K filing showing MA's customer numbers

Moody's Analytics by the Numbers (Moody's 10-K)

Chart showing Moody's Analytics revenue since FY2013

MA revenue since 2013 (Moody's reports)

Chart showing the development of recurring revenue as % of total revenue

MA recurring revenue % since 2013 (Moody's reports)

Chart showing the development of MA adjusted EBIT margin since 2013

MA Adjusted EBIT-Margin since FY2013 (Moody's reports)

Screenshot from the video showing a slide regarding retention rate and growth of MA

MA retention rate (Moody's Corporation YouTube: Moody's Moments Episode 4: Moody's Analytics)

Snippet form the earnings release showing reported adjustments

Moody's Adjustments (Moody's 4th quarter FY2022 earnings release)

Chart showing revenue and adjusted EBIT over the past decade on a consolidated basis

Consolidated revenue and adjusted EBIT since 2013 (Moody's reports)

Chart showing development of recurring vs. transaction revenue since 2013

Consolidated recurring vs. transactional revenue since 2013 (Moody's reports)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart showing development of adjusted EBIT margins since 2013

Consolidated adjusted EBIT margin since 2013 (Moody's reports)

Snippet from SA Financials showing net debt throughout the past decade.

Moody's net debt since 2013 (Seeking Alpha - Financials)

Chart showing interest expense from FY2018-FY2022

Interest expense since 2018 (Tikr Terminal)

Slide from the presentation showing the updated FY2023 outlook

Moody's FY2023 guidance (1st quarter FY2023 earnings presentation)

Chart showing Analyst estimates for reported EBIT

Analyst's EBIT estimates (Tikr Terminal)

Slide from the 2022 investor day showing medium-term outlook

Moody's medium-term outlook (Moody's 2022 Investor Day)

DCF calculation with the mentioned assumptions

DCF calculation (moneychimp.com)

Tax consultant and individual investor from Germany, Europe with academic background in Business Administration (B.A.) and Finance & Accounting (M.Sc.).I try to focus on high quality companies that preferably have high Returns on Capital Employed, high Cash Conversion/Generation, strong Balance Sheets, can outperform the broader market due to competitive advantages and have a long runway for growth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPGI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

